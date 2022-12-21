Home Entertainment Ren Dahua’s daughter Ren Qingjiaqing’s 18th birthday photo attracts netizens to watch flaming red lips and long legs–fast technology–technology changes the future
In a few days, it will be Ren Dahua’s daughter Ren Qingjia’s 18th coming-of-age ceremony. As the most meaningful festival in life, the birthday star celebrates it with her friends in advance.

Ren Qingjia posted a set of party comparisons on her personal social account, with the text: early birthday celebrations with my lovesss (celebrate birthday with my lover in advance).

In the photo, Ren Qingjia is wearing a red miniskirt and black boots. She has a sexy and hot body, and her mature charm is not inferior to that of a model mother.

A jewelry necklace hung around Ren Qingjia’s neck, which added nobility to her charm. It is understood that this necklace is not from a luxury brand, but from mother Qiqi’s own jewelry.

Ren Qingjia, who is over 180 cm tall, not only perfectly inherited the excellent genes of her parents, but also has a place in the modeling industry. She has appeared in five top fashion magazines in Hong Kong, and has won the favor of many brands, becoming the new darling of the advertising industry.

