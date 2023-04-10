China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On April 10, according to Japanese media reports, the April TBS Sunday Theater “LAST MAN-All Blind Investigator-” starring Masaharu Fukuyama and co-starred by Hiroshi Oizumi announced the addition of Ren Nagase, who will play the role of the criminal police guard of the first search section. Daoquan is the nephew of Taoist Shintaro (Oizumi Hiroshi).

It is reported that in the play, Masaharu Fukuyama plays the FBI investigator who came to Japan temporarily from the United States. He lost his eyesight due to an accident in the past, but he can use his keen analytical skills, sense of smell, and touch to solve the problem. Event He is the last trump card known in the FBI as “LAST MAN”. Hiroshi Oizumi plays Kodo Shintaro, the director of the Talent Exchange Planning Office of the Police Agency who is assigned to Junshi. Shin Taro, who has served as the Chief of the Police Agency for generations in his family, has an absolute sense of justice, and also has a side to catch criminals by all means. Such duo form a partner and solve the incident together. The newly joined Ren Nagase is the nephew who plays the role of Hiroshi Oizumi, and has rival scenes with the two seniors.

The play is written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and the performances are performed by Yutai Doi, Shunichi Hirano, Yasuharu Ishii, and Yoshihiro Ito. Yoshida Yang, Terao Satoshi, Imada Mio, etc. will also co-star, and will start broadcasting on April 23.