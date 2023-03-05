Female adventure film “The Badlands” was released yesterday

Ren Suxi: Acting against nature is the best acting

After filming the movie “The Wasteland”, Ren Suxi was a little “frightened” about real hiking expeditions. Asked how many days she could survive in the wild with the wilderness survival skills she learned in the movie? Ren Suxi replied without hesitation: “I don’t even Will go. I can’t fall in love with the trekking adventure after this film, too much is a pain.”

The movie “The Badlands” will be released on March 3. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily, Ren Suxi said that during the filming of the film, she not only felt the magnificent beauty of nature, but also experienced its cruelty and ruthlessness. For Ren Suxi, who likes “experiential” creations, “The Waste Land” made her exhausted and exhausted, but she was also rewarded, “I felt some inner reconciliation, and felt that I was on the wilderness of time and space. Some of the things people struggle with are really not worth mentioning.”

Role

“The jungle has something in common with me and I can conquer her”

The movie “The Wasteland” is written and directed by Zuo Zhiguo, starring Ren Suxi and Li Chen. It tells the difficult journey of the jungle played by Ren Suxi to save his injured and trapped brother (played by Li Chen) and travel alone in the wasteland to find rescue.

As a female adventure-themed work, the type of story in “The Wasteland” can be described as rare in recent years. Ren Suxi said that she took the role in the film, first because she loves adventure themes such as “127 Hours”, “All Lost” and “Tunnel” on weekdays; second, she can find the twisted and stubborn character traits in the heroine Jungle “, “She has an obsession in her heart that she can’t let go of, longing for love and warmth, but she is bound by some shackles. Therefore, she always attacks her brother inside and outside the words. In fact, attacking others is attacking herself. And she also Very stubborn, but also very tenacious. I thought to myself that I actually have the seeds of this character—the jungle has something in common with me, and I can conquer this character.”

“The Wasteland” poses a great challenge to Ren Suxi, with few lines, introverted, and vast scenes. She almost staged a one-man show in the entire film, and with a performance full of vitality and willpower, she supported an adventure alone. During the trek along the way, every look in Ren Suxi’s eyes was “playful”, exuding a tenacious desire to survive and a sense of faith.

In order to act in this play, Ren Suxi revealed that she had watched some documentaries about survival in the wild and learned a lot of survival skills, “The most important thing is that our crew invited Sun Quan and Namtso, two teachers with rich experience in wild life. They have been helping us, protecting us, and teaching us a lot of skills. With them, the reality of this drama has been improved a lot.” Ren Suxi laughed and said that although she looks thin, she has a lot of energy. Before filming, she I also deliberately made myself stronger, trying not to fall down when the wind blows.

As for the emotional preparation of the character, Ren Suxi also has her own method, “I first sort out this character, her ins and outs, and what happened to her before. After I figure out these things clearly, the specific requirements of each scene I don’t think about how to act anymore. I hope that I can keep a sense of freshness for the role and grasp the fresh things on the scene.”

“The cruelty of nature sets off the tenacity of man”

Ren Suxi said that this acting is different from the past, it is playing against nature. “Other movies are about the relationship between people and people, but this movie is about the relationship between people and nature. The cruelty of nature also highlights the relationship between people and nature.” Human tenacity.”

Playing with nature, there will be too many expectations, and it will also test the actor’s ability to improvise, “We rely on the sky to make a living in this kind of scene, and there is no way not to improvise. Every day is a different state. For example, when I was filming a scene on the first day, suddenly there was a beautiful wind and sand on the top of the mountain, and I had to run there. After running over, the scene might actually be The scene of the third day – the state of the third day is different from that of the first day, and I will soon get into the state of the third day. But the scene of the second day has not been filmed yet? I I just need to make it up, reconstruct the whole process in my mind, and then act in the scene on the third day. In addition, we have to grab the skylight and the scene, and we have to be ‘fast’ every time. Hurry up’. Sometimes, we need to add some random scenes while ensuring that the main frame does not move. For example, there is a scene where we have to “inexplicably” jump into the sand. Although it is very difficult, we also hope that From these performances, the audience can feel the moment when the character suddenly emerges.”

Through this shooting, Ren Suxi feels that she has a closer relationship with the camera, “I know how to keep those fresh and moving things in front of the camera. In addition, my ability to resist stress is also stronger.”

Performance

I like “physiological performance” and not acting is the best acting

In Ren Suxi’s view, “The Wasteland” is both simple and complicated: the simple thing is that the film is about how a girl walks out of no man’s land, and the complicated thing is that she has to experience sandstorms, sun exposure, fire, lack of water, and injuries in the process. The emotions of the characters are mixed with despair and hope, and they must retain a vitality in the lonely and dangerous journey.

After watching the film, many viewers feel that Ren Suxi “has the courage to go all out”. In the film, Ren Suxi’s chapped lips due to continuous dehydration, and the huge pain that almost caused a fainting feeling made the audience feel anxious. On the one hand, this is due to the makeup, and on the other hand, it is also the realistic effect achieved by Ren Suxi putting herself in a real dehydration state.

Ren Suxi said with a smile that she likes “physiological performances”. “As long as the physiological reactions are truly displayed in front of the camera, the audience can feel them, including the dehydration state, as well as the burning and boring feeling. Of course, if you can perform It’s better to come, but I can’t act, so I can only really let myself lose my energy. Not acting is the best acting, the most simple and sincere.”

When asked whether making this movie caused some damage to the body, Ren Suxi said: “It is impossible to shoot this kind of scene without bumps and bumps, but these are very normal. Compared with the hardships suffered by actors, The staff suffered even more at the scene. The photographic equipment was very heavy, including the staff who carried a bucket of water to the desert. Yes, but this is not a problem, and it will be over in a month.”

creation

“Songwriting is not a profession but an expression”

This time, Ren Suxi took over the writing and singing of the theme song of the same name in “The Wasteland”: “There are no more ants busy under the mountain, and the luggage weighs a thousand taels” “He emptied the whole life to support you to travel far away”, the lyrics and music with deep artistic conception are accompanied by Ren Su Xi’s voice with a sense of story seems to sing strong emotions into the hearts of the audience.

Ren Suxi revealed that the lyrics and music of this song came from her feelings after filming, and it is also her understanding of the theme of the movie. Ren Suxi said with a smile: “My songwriting is not professional, it’s just an expression, just like writing an article or a paragraph, to present my emotions for this character through this carrier.”

Previously, Ren Suxi had left the imprint of music creation in many film works. She once sang the theme song “I Want You” of “Donkey Gets Water”; she also composed lyrics and sang the promotion song of the movie “Looking for the Han” “Wang Zhaojun”; wrote lyrics and sang the promotion song “Hu Guangsheng” of “The Unknown”. In Ren Suxi’s tactful crooning, the story is narrated, as if it brings the audience into the ups and downs of the character’s fate.

Ren Suxi said that every time she writes a song for a movie, she doesn’t force herself, “If I feel something, I will finish it soon. The theme song of “The Waste Land” was written in about an afternoon. I hope that the inspiration can come out naturally. If you can’t hold it back no matter how hard you hold it, it proves that you don’t feel it, and that’s fine.”

hope

The box office can have a good return and there will be more diverse works

In the movie “The Wasteland”, Jungle let go of his obsessions and reconciled with himself. And Ren Suxi also experienced a sense of relief after being relieved of the burden of life during the filming process, “It is very unlikely that a person’s life will be completely peaceful. Many times, regardless of the size of the storm, people have to ride the wind and waves. Life is the greatest and love is the greatest. Important. Other than that, there is nothing worth sacrificing life and love for. Especially in such a breathtaking environment like nature, after filming this movie, I immediately understand why many people feel so depressed after going to Tibet. It will get better. You should be happy every day, try to do what you want to do, and spend more time with your family, it will be good.”

Ren Suxi didn’t pay much attention to the box office of her works in the past. However, this time, she especially hoped that the box office of “The Wasteland” could be as high as possible. “This movie is relatively unorthodox. Investment requires courage. It also shows that the investor is someone who really loves movies. When a person encounters difficulties When the time comes, endure it, grit your teeth, and stand up—this is the way of doing things that I have always advocated, and it is also a simple truth that this movie tells. I also hope that the audience can feel this kind of spiritual Inspiration. In addition, if the box office return of this film is good, more diverse film works will appear, forming a virtuous circle.” (Reporter Xiao Yang)

Source: Beijing Youth Daily March 4, 2023

Responsible editor: Yu Ying