ROME – Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize ready to attack the Paris Motor Show. All the brands of the transalpine Group will exclusively present at least one world premiere, the new vehicles of their respective ranges accompanied by innovations and partnerships that embody the new strategies.

Renault and its RE: “Ecology, our priority” by Matteo Morichini

July 22, 2022

But, under the banner of “Revolution is on”, at the Parc des Expositions in Porte de Versailles, the real novelty will be the presentation of Hyvia, the joint-venture for hydrogen mobility between the Renault group and Plug with hydrogen vehicles , in particular the Master Van H2-Tech: “In this context where the energy transition is becoming an emergency, more and more strategic partners are starting tests with our hydrogen van. We are also continuing the development of the H2 ecosystem in the Flins plant, with the upgrading of the fuel cell assembly and testing line and the ongoing installation of the charging station assembly line, “said David Holderbach, CEO of Hyvia.

Renault: “This is how the market crisis is fought” July 13, 2022



But, for those who will not be physically present at the Parisian event, the Group will carry out 16 programs shot in the stands in partnership with B Smart. In addition, a new program will be added, created ad hoc for the occasion: the Grand Journal of the Paris Motor Show (Grand Journal du Mondial) with Michel Denisot. The programs will be broadcast by B Smart (TV and Internet) for the entire week of the Show, every day from 8 pm to 9.45 pm. Renault brings back to the show its stand concept “Renault studiault”? Inaugurated last year at the IAA in Munich which offers a platform to welcome live musicians and DJs, adaptable to different activities such as talk-shows, projection of video content on mobile displays , exhibition of vintage cars and technological demos. On this stage, Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault and the Group, Fabrice Cambolive, coo of Renault, and Gilles Vidal, Renault’s design director, will unveil a world premiere of a reinterpretation of the iconic Renault 4. Exhibited for the first time. also the Kangoo E-Tech Electric, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and Hippie Caviar Motel showcars. There will also be new C-segment models such as Mégane E-Tech Electric, Austral E-Tech full hybrid, Arkana E-Tech full hybrid and the Scénic Vision concept car.

Dacia, the queen of essentials, now wants the SUV market by our correspondent Paolo Rossi

September 16, 2022



Among other things, an immersive demo will allow you to experiment with the driving assistance devices of the new Austral with virtual reality. The new visual identity of Dacia, enclosed in the Dacia Link emblem present throughout the range, on the collector version Duster Mat Edition and on the Manifesto concept car (exhibited in world premiere), will have a place of honor at the show on a brand new stand . In an “en plein air” style environment, there will be many outdoor activities: a climbing wall, an immersive sound experience among the rocks, a suspension bridge to discover a unique landscape, a hammock and a telescope available, but also tree-like totems for videos. This original stand also wants to be eco-friendly with particular attention to the choice of materials, especially natural, and recycled fabrics.

The record of records? A Clio E-Tech that did 57 km with 1 kg of biomethane 02 August 2022



The Alpine stand was set up in the name of sportiness of today and tomorrow with the new A110 R exhibited for the first time in Europe and the Alpenglow concept car, which will be unveiled in digital preview on 13 October and presented as a world premiere at salon to embody the brand’s vision, with its innovative and avant-garde sporting product strategy. Finally, Mobilize will offer a unique point of view on sustainable mobility and in its stand everything will be focused on use and sharing. The new urban mobility offers (Mobilize Duo) will complement shared mobility (Zity by Mobilize, Mobilize Share) and Mobilize Limo for taxis and rental vehicles with driver. In addition, the Mobilize Fast Charge network will soon offer an exclusive ultra-fast charging experience, while a look to the future will come from Solo Concept and Ileo Concept, two prototypes for mobility and energy in the city. (Maurilio Rigo)