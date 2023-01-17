ROME – Says Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Operating Officer of the Renault group: “The teams have achieved our priority objectives in 2022 which were growth on the electrified market, the C segment and the private sales market. Our E-TECH range responds perfectly to customer expectations and allows us to position ourselves as the third largest brand in Europe on the electrified market”.





Before venturing definitively into 2023, the group led by Luca De Meo wanted to take a last look at the results of 2022, and Raffaele Fusilli, n. 1 Italian, “Renault has achieved its target in terms of private sales, with more than one in two sales to this target. The mix of private sales has grown by 8 points compared to 2021 reaching 51%, or +7 points compared to the market average. It follows that the market share of sales to private individuals grew by 0.3 points compared to 2021, reaching 6.1% in Europe”.





Although the trend is not positive, despite the great confusion that remains on the electric world (and its definitions). “Renault does not consider the mild to be electric” Fusilli reiterates. He recalls that “Arkana was a nice surprise, she towed and we are happy about it”. The Megane E-Tech has been added to the model, and the latter will be the keystone of the future. “In 2023, Renault’s growth will be guaranteed precisely by the E-TECH range: in addition to Megane there will be the new Austral, as well as four other important launches with high-quality vehicles, of which we are proud”.

Numbers help choices, even courageous ones. “In Italy, for example, we have aimed at the opposite of what the market suggested, that is, on the C segment. And now we are also thinking of the electric one, in which our country is behind and therefore offers space and opportunities”. Thus Fusilli, who thinks – to close – also of the so-called circular economy: “We are evaluating: used cars are a wealth of technologies, precious materials and raw materials and if they are put back on the market with a certification from the manufacturer, it can also offer an advantage for the environment”.