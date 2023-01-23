The Saudi oil giant Aramco could enter with a 20% stake in the new business unit wanted by Renault with Geely, the first private Chinese manufacturer. The CEO of the French group Luca de Meo announced on 8 November the creation of 5 new divisions within the group, separating the electric activities in Ampere on one side – and calling on the alliance partner Nissan to invest in them – and from another by setting up a 50/50 joint venture called Horse with the Chinese giant for the production of endothermic and hybrid engines.





The oil company with almost unlimited financial power – worth 2,330 billion dollars on the stock market – would in fact be the ideal investor and partner to create engines powered by fossil fuels but evolved to the point of not representing an ‘enemy’ for decarbonization but rather a contributing factor.

If Aramco were to join Horse, the announced equal balances would certainly change, but the global operation would be considerably strengthened, given that the company also intends to sell the engines outside the Alliance which includes Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, always aiming to larger economies of scale.





Nissan would have expressed some doubts about sharing the Alliance’s patents with the Chinese of Geely, which is why de Meo immediately left the door open. “We are creating – said the CEO of the Renault group when presenting the operation – independent businesses, focused on structurally more profitable activities, open to external investments, each of which built around our own set of technologies”. “Open to all,” including Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil producer? (francesco paternò)