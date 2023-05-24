Renault & Roland Garros, electric tennis on red clay

Roland Garros warms up the engines in Paris. The so-called world red clay championship will kick off on Sunday 28 May, now the qualifiers are underway to get a pass on the draw.

But if Rafa Nadal, the man who has won the tournament 14 times, will not be there, Renault will be present which, since last year, has been the premium partner of the Bois de Boulogne tournament.

A relationship that continues to consolidate: the novelty is that this year tennis enthusiasts will be able to preview the Renault 5 Prototype show car, the Roland-Garros version of the future production model which will be unveiled in 2024.







A tribute to the tournament, an appreciated creative idea: in fact, the vehicle – retro-futuristic – also features new features such as the St Andrew’s Crosses, emblematic symbol of the Stade Roland-Garros, present on the side grilles, and the backlit Roland logo -Garros replaces the iconic 5 that was affixed to it.

Renault will make a fleet of 185 vehicles available for the French Open: 90 Mégane E-Tech Electric, 30 Austral E-Tech Full Hybrid and 20 New Renault Espace E-Tech Full Hybrid.

And, to celebrate 30 years of Twingo, 3 retrofitted Electric models have been developed in partnership with R-FIT to accompany fans and guests to the tournament grounds. Diede de Groot, Luca Van Assche and Félix Auger-Aliassime, three tennis Ambassadors involved in “Give Me 5”, Renault’s social responsibility program dedicated to younger generations and disadvantaged neighborhoods, will certainly benefit from it.

But there is an alternative, to go to Porte d’Auteuil. The car sharing company ZITY by Mobilize will offer fans the possibility to go to Roland-Garros and park near the stadium on one of the ZITY pitches (5 dedicated spaces). All topped off with good music: “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will accompany the start of the tournament with a video featuring the three Renault Ambassador tennis players.

Finally, the “Let Challenge”: every time a serve ball hits the net tape and falls into the opponent’s court, Renault will donate 100 euros. In 2022, 161,400 euros were raised which enabled the construction of three tennis courts in France.