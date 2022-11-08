Home Entertainment Renault, the latest De Meo revolution: “Here comes Ampere, our smartphone on wheels”
PARIS – Just the word, after all. Ampere. And it is already a “revolution”, as guaranteed by the CEO of Renault, Luca De Meo. Today was the Capital Market Day of the French brand, and the manager n. 1 did not spare himself, anticipating future intentions. “What will Ampere do? It will develop electric cars and software, continuing the electrification process that the company has started in recent years, aiming for a total transition towards sustainable mobility in Europe by 2030. But Ampere will not be alone: ​​there will also be Power, the new business unit that will deal with low-emission vehicles “. All this will be in addition, the range of internal combustion engine cars, including Renault, Dacia and commercial vehicles, will not be abolished.

The metamorphosis remains, with the process underway. Renault will have, says De Meo, five new units: in addition to Power and Ampere, also Alpine, Mobilize and Future is Neutral. What is the goal? “A new leaner structure to face future challenges, starting with the strengthening of the C segment. And Ampere will be the first player for electric vehicles and software of a large automotive group. It will allow the development of new electric models under the aegis of Renault. For us, Ampere will be like a smartphone on two wheels: it will focus on technology and electric cars, focusing on batteries, charging and connectivity. 3,500 engineers and 10,000 employees will work on it. It will be independent, but not isolated from the group. Ampere’s offer will include a range of electrical components that will soon be in circulation: by 2030-2031 we will cover a large share of the electric vehicle market. Ampere will offer the best of the Renault world thanks to our experience of over 120 years, combined with 15 years of work on the electrical system, maintaining a young approach “.

This is how a revolution is made. “Electricity will be the central hub of Ampere, an ecosystem of several specialized factories, from Cléon to Dunquerque. To support Ampere’s ambitions, we will invest to cover 80% of the supply chain in Europe by 2030. Ampere will be a smartphone on wheels. . We are building the infrastructure with Qualcomm that will allow cars to continually update over the air. In partnership with Google, we will work towards a CarOS based on Android Automotive. We will share the cost with them and, at the same time, develop this technology faster. Today’s announcements are a further sign of the determination of the Renault team to prepare the company for the future challenges and opportunities generated by the transformation of our industrial sector. Having implemented one of the fastest recovery plans, having prepared the company for the growth guaranteeing the development of the best range of products of the last decades, we intend to position ourselves more r quickly and with greater force than the competition in the new automotive value chains: electric vehicles, software, new mobility and the circular economy.

We assign dedicated teams to each of the automotive and mobility value chains. We design an agile and innovative organization to manage the volatility and accelerated technological evolution of our times. Speed, responsibility, transparency and specialization at the service of excellence are the keywords. The Renault group becomes a team made up of teams with simplified governance and digital management platforms that foster collaboration and break the silos of traditional organizations. Offering up to 10% of the capital to employees will help foster a new common culture aimed at creating value. We also believe in collaboration when it comes to investing, creating and developing new businesses and technologies. It is the core of our horizontal approach. The partners participating in our various projects, leaders in their respective sectors, demonstrate the quality of our initiatives. With all this, one of the most modern organizational projects of recent years in our sector is taking shape, a revolution of its kind “.

For Ampere, Renault will open for the entry of shareholders and investors, from the second half of 2023, but with the aim of retaining the majority.

