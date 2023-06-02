René Bacco, the well-remembered host of “El informe, Ya!”

The journalist and conductor René Bacco died this Thursday, at the age of 75. Colleagues and friends confirmed the news on the networks and sent their greetings and condolences. He was admitted to intensive care due to health problems.

Bacco was the most famous journalist in the province. He got it with “El Informe, Ya”, at the end of the 80s.. The newscast lasted just a few minutes and was broadcast on the Buenos Aires newscast. Soon after, they extended it, due to its success, to 30 minutes.

So far the reasons for his hospitalization and death are unknown, and the last interview he gave to this medium was in 2017.

The remains of René Bacco will be veiled on Friday at the Parque La Floresta cemetery (on the road to Alta Gracia) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From a town to the big city

Bacco was born in the Santa Fe town of Carreras and came to Córdoba at a very young age.

In an interview with La Voz, the journalist said that his favorite place in the city was the train station. And he explained why: “In this place I took my first step on Cordoba land. After nine hours of the trip, I got off the train with a small suitcase and a perramús, I walked through this hall and, when I went out to the door, I found the entire city of Cordoba, which for me was a spectacular vision. I went to the confectionery, I had my first coffee in this city, I began to design my future and to suffer the first symptoms of being uprooted”, he recounted.

He went on to live in a pension at 478 Deán Funes street for five years until he got married. There she stayed in “a room with a maid and 22 other students from the interior, something wonderful. I was poor, I paid how I could, I worked selling books house to house, selling Cindor milk in a truck with a co-worker, in a laboratory, in an insurance company, ”she recalled.

The most popular news

He studied Information Sciences and ended up winning a contest to enter the current Channel 3 and then another to enter Channel 12.

The success of “El informe, Ya” made it very popular with the local public. And he himself recounted what had happened when fame arrived: “I was at the absolute peak, I had a lot of power that I didn’t want to use. Governor (Eduardo) Angeloz made me call seven times to go have breakfast with him and seven times I had the pleasure of saying no. He gave me those luxuries and perhaps it was due to my incapacity, a matter of the people that makes you humble and fearful and you never stop getting rid of it. Because, if he had been born in Córdoba, perhaps today he would have an advertising agency, a media outlet, or be a concert performer, what do I know?

famous and singer

It was not his best version, but he decided to attend to his passion: music. He recorded a tango album and displayed his artistic talent. In an interview with this medium, he acknowledged that what he really loved most in life was music.

Regarding that foray into music, he knew how to assume that it was a mistake. She confessed it in an interview with the program Mi otro yo, by Fabiana Dal Prá. There she said: “It was a mistake, a challenge and a mischief. I stupidly indulged in the witticisms of a producer from Buenos Aires and it didn’t end up being what I wanted”.

In that same note, he said categorically: “There is life after television.” And she told that she was dabbling in writing.

Farewell with honors

His colleagues fired him on the networks. “Journalism in Córdoba is in mourning: René Bacco, a well-remembered radio and TV host, has passed away. The most remembered cycle of him was El informe ya; He was also a driver in Cadena 3. Condolences to his family and may he rest in peace, ”wrote Gerardo López.

“Forever, René! Thank you for your ethics and for your dignity. Thank you for your good examples,” Petete Martinez wrote on her Instagram account.

For his part, Jorge Cuadrado paid homage to him on Telenoche and acknowledged on air that he was surprised by the journalist’s humility to receive him when he was just a student and Bacco, already a superstar. “One did not expect a figure like him to meet the demand of students,” said Cuadrado, who sent condolences to the family.