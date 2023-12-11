Rene Liu’s Response to “Courtyard House” Controversy: Setting the Record Straight

Rene Liu Addresses Rumors About Purchasing Beijing Siheyuan

The topic “Rene Liu Beijing Siheyuan” sparked widespread discussions on Weibo on December 10 after a blogger with the Weibo ID “Beijing Travel ×××” posted a video alleging that celebrity Rene Liu had purchased a courtyard house near Qianmen, Beijing, for 40 million yuan, which is now worth hundreds of millions.

The video quickly gained attention, with some netizens questioning its accuracy, claiming that the property in question was not actually a courtyard house but a small book bar with only three rooms and no yard.

Many netizens also claimed to have visited the location and recalled that it was, in fact, the Spring Breeze Bookstore, owned by Rene Liu’s husband and his friends. They clarified that the space was rented by the Sanli River in Beijing to realize their dream, and it was not a courtyard house as purported in the video.

Rene Liu addressed the rumors on the evening of December 10 through her Weibo account, stating, “There is no such thing as a courtyard house. The video was taken from the Spring Breeze Bookstore opened by my husband and his friends a few years ago. They rented a space of tens of square meters by the Sanli River in Beijing to realize their little dream. Although they are not at all They understand this industry, but they persist in trying for what they want to do, and I’m still happy for them.”

In response to the controversy, Chengyou also left a message saying “valuable,” while another user, Distant offshore, commented, “As long as you pay taxes and abide by the law, it will not affect fans’ love for celebrities!”

Rene Liu’s clarification put an end to the speculations surrounding the alleged purchase of the Siheyuan and shed light on the true nature of the property in question.

