Renewable energy: why it is important to promote green hydrogen

Argentina is one of the largest producers of gray hydrogen since it can produce up to 400,000 tons. However, different entities are seeking to reduce environmental risk and for this they are waiting for the approval of a green hydrogen law. In this context, this medium consulted the executive director of CADER, Juan Manuel Alfonsin.

“We have a historic opportunity and possibility of having a specific law regarding green hydrogen”, commented Juan Manuel Alfonsín. “It will ease the way for many actors who are waiting for this regulation, that allows them to start investing and disembarking in specific green hydrogen projects in Argentina”, he added.

Investors seek a stable regulatory framework

Along the same lines, Alfonsín stated that the foreign and national investor, “is waiting for a stable, firm regulatory framework with clear rules to be able to make disbursements that have a recovery period of no less than 30 years”. That is why “the project was very well-intentioned and very interesting, but it was no more than an attempt.”

Argentina is one of the largest producers of gray hydrogen

The executive director of CADER pointed out that Argentina produces 400,000 tons of what is called gray hydrogen, produced from natural gas. Regarding this issue, he stated: “We, from the chamber, promote decarbonization of the matrix of the Argentine Republic and also of the world. The idea is to gradually migrate from those tons that are produced with gray hydrogen to green hydrogen”.

They seek that the production of hydrogen is carried out through renewable sources

“Hydrogen is the separation of two water molecules. On the one hand, what is hydrogen is separated and on the other, oxygen”, explained the interviewee who later developed: “This is not something that is found in a deposit or in a specific place, this must be produced”. The separation of these two molecules is done with energy from hydrocarbons such as natural gas, however, “the idea is that it be from renewable sources such as solar or wind energy.”

Finally, Alfonsín explained what they are looking for through the approval of the green hydrogen law: “The projects that are going around have their good things and their things that need to be heard. The private sector has a lot to say because it is the one that is going to take risks and the one that is going to attract investment. It is a law that talks about a tax deferral and tax benefits for 30 years”.

