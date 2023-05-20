Renewed Fair Prices: which products will reach

The Secretary of Commerce, headed by Matías Tombolini, announced the extension of the program and the composition of the basket, which will include more than 2,000 products. The program, launched to contain the upward trend in the cost of living, covers a basket of 2,101 products

As officially reported, The basket reached by agreement is made up of: Water, soft drinks, rice, sweet and salty cookies, sugar, coffee, toothbrushes and toothpastes, cleaners, preserves, shampoo, conditioner, disposable diapers, milk cream, butter, dulce de leche, milk, flour, soap, bleach, baked goods , yogurt, grass, among others.

As for the most relevant mass consumption brands that participate in Fair Prices, the following stand out: 9 de oro, Bagley, Gallo, La Serenísima, Mendicrim, Pepsi, Coca Cola, Ser, Yogurísimo, Cabrales, Colgate, Huggies, Pampers, Higienol, La Campagnola, La Salteña, Plusbelle, Procenex, Quilmes Bock, Rexona, Siempre Libre, Luchetti, Oral B.

On the other hand, the products of the basket They can be purchased at 2,500 outletsa figure that includes ASU supermarkets (Coto, Carrefour, Día, Disco, Vea, Jumbo, ChangoMás, La Anónima, Toledo, Libertad, Josimar, among others) and regional supermarkets of La Cooperativa Obrera and CAS/FASA.

In turn, consumers will be able to consult the products and businesses adhered to the program through the Fair Prices app and make complaints in case of non-compliance or shortages.



