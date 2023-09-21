Renowned Artist Fernando Botero to be Honored with Funeral Ceremonies in Colombia

The death of renowned artist Fernando Botero has garnered national and international attention. According to his family, his remains are set to arrive in Colombia on Thursday, coming from Monaco to be honored in his hometown of Medellín and in Bogotá. A detailed protocol has been established to allow those who wish to pay their respects to Botero to visit him and say their goodbyes in Congress.

In a statement released on Monday, the Botero family announced that the coffin carrying the teacher’s remains will arrive in Colombia on September 21, following a heartfelt and simple farewell in Monaco. The family expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming reaction of the Colombian people and the generous invitations from national, departmental, and municipal authorities, as well as the National Congress of Colombia. The statement mentioned that they will be taking their father’s body to his beloved homeland for a final farewell.

Botero’s body will be transported to Medellín, where a ceremony will be held and it will be placed in a burning chamber at the Museum of Antioquia until September 28, as confirmed by his youngest son. The family is currently coordinating with civil authorities to finalize the logistical details of the transfer and the ceremonies and tributes that will be carried out. Once confirmed, the information will be promptly shared with the public.

The artist’s wish was to bid farewell to Colombia and his cherished people. This decision was supported by Botero’s family, as they believed it was essential for the people of Colombia to have an opportunity to say their goodbyes to the renowned sculptor and painter, who held a deep love for his country throughout his life.

For those wishing to view Fernando Botero’s body, the following times have been announced: Friday, September 22, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm; Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the teacher’s body will be placed in a burning chamber in the National Capitol starting from September 22 until September 24. This arrangement was confirmed by the president of Congress, Iván Name.

