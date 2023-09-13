Renowned British Artist Presents Macau’s First Live Art Creation Performance at City of Dreams

Famous British artist, Mr Doodle, wowed audiences in Macau with his first ever live art creation performance to celebrate his inaugural solo art exhibition in the city. The event took place at the City of Dreams resort, where an unveiling ceremony for Mr Doodle’s world premiere artwork was also held.

The exhibition, titled “Mr Doodle (Mr. Graffiti) Macau First Exhibition”, has generated a great deal of excitement since its opening in early August. Visitors have been captivated by Mr Doodle’s unique artistic style, characterized by complex black and white lines and patterns. For his live art creation exchange performance, Mr Doodle used his skills to transform a large-scale City of Dreams logo sculpture measuring approximately 2.5 meters x 1 meter. The performance was witnessed by esteemed guests including government officials and industry professionals.

The highlight of the exhibition was the unveiling of Mr Doodle’s latest artwork, titled “Mr Doodle | Mickey Sculpture”. Standing at a height of 30cm, the sculpture showcases one of Mickey Mouse’s classic poses, with a smile on his face and his hands behind his back. The sculpture is covered in Mr Doodle’s signature graffiti pattern, injecting a playful and artistic touch to the beloved Disney character.

The exhibition, co-organized by Melco Crown Entertainment and Artelli, forms part of the “Art Macau: Macau International Art Biennale 2023”. It features four large-scale art installations created specifically for the event, as well as 24 original works by Mr Doodle. Melco Crown Entertainment expressed their eagerness to welcome the renowned artist to Macau and to support the government’s efforts in promoting cultural interaction and art appreciation.

Mr Doodle, born in the UK, is one of the world‘s most famous contemporary artists, known for his eye-catching and personality-filled works. In addition to the live art performance and new artworks, the exhibition showcases large-scale art installations throughout the City of Dreams resort. These installations, including the “Love Graffiti Wall” and the “Graffiti Palace”, immerse guests in Mr Doodle’s artistic world.

Visitors to the exhibition can also reserve an art guided tour to explore Mr Doodle’s original works, and indulge in a Mr Doodle-themed afternoon tea at the Morpheus Lounge. The exhibition will run from August 1 to October 15, offering residents and visitors to Macau a world-class cultural, artistic, and entertainment experience.

Melco International Development Company Limited, the major shareholder of Melco Crown Entertainment, operates integrated resorts in Asia and Europe. Melco Crown Entertainment is the developer and asset owner of Altira Macau, City of Dreams, and Studio City in Macau, as well as City of Dreams in Manila Entertainment City. It is also responsible for City of Dreams Mediterranean in the Republic of Cyprus.

Mr Doodle’s presence in Macau and his collaboration with the City of Dreams has brought a fresh and exciting artistic experience to the city, further cementing Macau’s position as a hub for contemporary art and cultural exchange.

