Renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Partner Chris Stampd Launch Limited Edition Capsule Series for New York Sushi Club Opening

World-Renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Partner Chris Stampd Launch Limited Edition Capsule Series for New York Sushi Club

World-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his partner Chris Stampd have officially announced the launch of a new limited edition capsule series in celebration of the upcoming opening of the highly anticipated New York Sushi Club.

The new NYSC series features a sleek and modern design, primarily in black, white, and dark blue tones. The collection includes a range of stylish items such as hats, t-shirts, hoodies, coach jackets, leather baseball jackets, sports trousers, bags, aprons, and cups. Each item showcases the iconic New York Sushi Club font and crossed chopsticks, capturing the essence of the brand.

The NYSC series is now available for purchase at Perrotin New York. Starting from September 15th, the collection will also be available on the official Sushi Club website and at the La Brea stores in Los Angeles.

Perrotin New York, located at 30 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002, is currently hosting the launch event for the NYSC series. Visitors can explore the collection firsthand and have the opportunity to purchase these exclusive items.

For those unable to visit the Perrotin New York location, the collection will soon be available online at the official Sushi Club website. Additionally, customers in the Los Angeles area can visit the Sushi Club store, located at 130 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, to get their hands on these highly sought-after pieces.

The limited edition NYSC series is expected to attract a wide range of fashion enthusiasts, food lovers, and fans of the New York Sushi Club. The collaboration between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Chris Stampd has generated much excitement, as they bring their shared passion for culinary excellence and design aesthetic to create this unique collection.

The launch of this capsule series serves as a precursor to the opening of the New York Sushi Club, which is set to become a prominent destination for sushi aficionados and lovers of Japanese cuisine. The brand aims to curate an unforgettable dining experience, combining the art of sushi making with a contemporary atmosphere.

As the NYSC series hits the shelves, fans and fashion enthusiasts are urged to act quickly to secure their favorite items. With the combination of Nobu Matsuhisa’s culinary expertise and Chris Stampd’s design sensibilities, this collaboration promises to be a true representation of sophistication and style.

For more information, please visit the official Sushi Club website or visit Perrotin New York and the La Brea store starting September 15th. Stay tuned for the grand opening of the New York Sushi Club, where Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Chris Stampd will showcase their culinary artistry and creative vision.

