Renowned Cuban Historian and Writer Newton Briones Montoto, 82, Murdered in Havana

Renowned Cuban Historian Newton Briones Montoto Murdered in Havana

The renowned Cuban historian, essayist, and writer Newton Briones Montoto, 82, was tragically murdered in undisclosed circumstances in Havana. The news of his death has deeply impacted Cuban intellectuals and others from around the world, adding to the growing wave of crimes plaguing the country.

Cuban journalist Max Lesnik Menendez expressed his sorrow on Facebook, stating, “No blockade. Sad news. He died in Havana, apparently murdered to rob, the intellectual writer Newton Briones. He was my friend and his death leaves an irreparable void in his generation. Rest in Peace.”

Journalist Carlos Cabrera reported on his Facebook profile the versions that have reached him concerning the cause of the 81-year-old writer’s death, which occurred “after hitting the ground with his head.” Cabrera described the deceased as “an intelligent and sincere man, to the point of telling things as they were, even if it came out badly or did not coincide with the official version.”

Cabrera explained that before his death, Montoto had finished a volume on the death of Jesús Menéndez that refutes the official history. The UNEAC Writers Association mourned the death of the writer through a brief note on the Facebook profile of its president, Alberto Marrero, which did not refer to the cause of death.

Born in 1941, Newton Briones Montoto graduated with a degree in History from the University of Havana and worked for 28 years in the Ministry of the Interior. As a historian, he specialized in the history of Cuba during the republican period and published several books on crucial topics in Cuban history, including the controversial Marquitos case.

The news of Montoto’s murder has brought shock and sadness to the global intellectual community, and many hope for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible for his tragic death accountable.

