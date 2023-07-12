Renowned European Writer Milan Kundera Passes Away at 94

Milan Kundera, Renowned European Writer, Passes Away at 94

By Organize Tian Shuang

Agence France-Presse and Reuters reported on the 12th that Milan Kundera, a well-known European writer, died at the age of 94.

Kundera, born in the Czech Republic in 1929, immigrated to France in 1975. He was celebrated for his extensive body of work including novels such as “Joke”, “Life Elsewhere”, “Farewell Waltz”, “Laughter and Forgetting”, “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”, and “Immortal”. He also wrote the short story collection “Funny Love” in Czech, his native language. Later works such as “Slow”, “Identity”, “Ignorance”, “The Art of Fiction”, “The Betrayed Testament”, “Curtain”, and the new work “Encounter” were written in French. His play “Jacques and His Master” stands as a representative piece of his dramatic works.

Throughout his career, Kundera received several prestigious awards. In 1964, he was honored with the Czechoslovak State Prize. In 1985, he won the Jerusalem Literature Prize, followed by the Austrian National European Literature Prize in 1987. In 1995, the Czech government recognized his contributions by awarding him one of the country’s highest honors, the Merit Award. Most recently, on November 28, 2019, Kundera reclaimed his citizenship from the Czech Republic, and on September 20, 2020, he won the Kafka Literature Prize.

In China, “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” remains Kundera’s most acclaimed work. The novel delves into the complex emotional dynamics between the characters Thomas, Tereza, and Sarina. It transcends the traditional love triangle narrative, offering philosophical musings on eternal reincarnation and inciting readers to contemplate a series of profound questions.

Kundera’s influence in China dates back to 1977 when the second issue of “Foreign Literature Trends” featured an article by “Le Yun” titled “The American Magazine Introduces Czech Writers Varzolic and Kundera.” In 1985, cultural celebrity Mr. Li Oufan introduced Kundera alongside Marquez as two world-class novel masters to the Chinese literature circle. In 1987, Han Shaogong translated “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” and Jing Kaixuan translated “For the Farewell Party,” marking Kundera’s official introduction to China.

Kundera’s works gained further recognition in China when, in May 2002, Shanghai Translation Publishing House acquired the Chinese rights to 13 of his works. The original books used for translation were sourced directly from Kundera’s personal collection, and he personally designated the French “final version” for translation. Notably, “The Betrayed Testament” and other books were revised based on Kundera’s most recent handwriting, deviating from the French version. This year, Shanghai Translation Publishing House published a new edition of Milan Kundera’s works, including his first graphic biography, “Looking for Milan Kundera.”

Known for his profound philosophical insights, Kundera’s writing style mirrors that of renowned Russian writer Dostoevsky, showcasing a “polyphonic structure.” This narrative approach, utilizing multiple voices, was a technique Kundera favored and skillfully employed.

Kundera’s literary contributions have left a lasting impact on writers both at home and abroad. Mo Yan, a renowned Chinese writer and Nobel laureate, expressed his admiration, stating, “I have only read ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ and ‘For the Farewell Party,’ and I like them very much. Unlike Latin American and American authors, Kundera’s novels serve as political satires, sharply criticizing extreme leftist ideologies. The irony within Kundera’s works exhibits a unique blend of black humor, creating a distinctive flavor. Additionally, Kundera’s novels are characterized by intricate structures, featuring insightful and profound arguments. It can be said that Kundera’s works are not complete without these discussions, which demonstrate his unparalleled thinking.”

The passing of Milan Kundera marks the end of an era for European literature, leaving a void that will be difficult to fill. His contributions to the literary world will undoubtedly continue to resonate with readers for generations to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

