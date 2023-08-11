Renowned Puerto Rican Singer Carlos Camacho, Member of Los Hispanos Quartet, Passes Away at 73

Puerto Rican singer Carlos Camacho, known for his role as one of the voices of the famous Los Hispanos quartet, has passed away at the age of 73. The New Testament Church of Ponce, where Camacho served as pastor, announced his death, stating, “To all our friends and brothers, we want to inform you that our Beloved Founding Pastor Carlos Camacho was ahead of us in his encounter with the Lord and we want to celebrate his life.” Camacho’s body will be exposed at the J. Oliver Funeral Home in Ponce, with a tribute scheduled for Monday evening. Born on August 25, 1949, in San Juan, Camacho began his professional singing career in the 1970s with the Tempo 70 orchestra. He later became a member of Los Hispanos quartet, achieving numerous successes with the group. In the late 1990s, Camacho converted to Christianity and became a pastor of the New Testament Council of Churches. Singer and pastor Alex D’Castro expressed his condolences on Facebook, stating, “Promoted!!!! Carlos Camacho was promoted to the presence of the Lord, I had the privilege of sharing stages, recording studios, brothers in Christ, baptized the same day…”

