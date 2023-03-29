According to The Verge’s latest report, the well-known suspense sci-fi series “X-Files” (X-Files) is expected to restart and will be directed by “Creed” and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

In the CBC Podcast program “On the Coast”, “X Files” creator Chris Carter revealed that Ryan Coogler intends to remake “X Files”. Interpreting this drama through a modern perspective will avoid the conspiracy theories surrounding the original drama from causing panic among audiences in modern times. After all, conspiracy theories have become a major factor affecting society in recent years. Although this news has not been officially confirmed, it is understood that early development and production have been completed.

“X-Files” was broadcast from 1993 to 2002, and became an important symbol of popular culture at that time. In particular, Dana Scully, an FBI agent played by Gillian Anderson, inspired many young women to join the field of medicine and science. “The Scully Effect”.