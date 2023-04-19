Rentals in CABA: how to access the insurance granted by the Buenos Aires government

In a context of crisis in the real estate rental marketthe Buenos aires city launched a package of measures to narrow the gap in access to housing and make it easier for tenants to rent.

From the City Housing Institute the announcement was made financing promotion for the initial expenses of rent, renovation of houses outside the market, advice and a guarantee program that acts as a bridge with surety insurance from different companies.

He City Housing Institute will cover 70% of the cost of insuranceor, a measure that would streamline the process and strengthen the legal security of contracts in the city.

He coverage limit reaches 654 grapes, that is, it is 146,319.42.

The requirements to access the insurance granted by CABA

In order to access the benefit, the following must be met: requirements. People over the age of 18 will apply, with no unfavorable financial history, with total or family income of up to 562,394.

The home must have a housing destination and located within the city.

Of course, it will also be necessary to have ID, documentation related to the family group and, not a minor detail, must not have been favored with another benefit of the City Housing Institute nor be found in the registry of food debtors.

Finally, the rental value cannot exceed $146,319.42, an amount that will be updated periodically.