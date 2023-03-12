The couple of software developers Breno, 32 years old, and Carol, 27 years old, rented this apartment of 90 m2, in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, to live together for the first time and in the company of the dog Patufa. like the immobile it was brand new and didn’t need much work, they ordered a decoration project for the social area to the architect Isabella Lucena. “They wanted something very different and presented references from apartments ancient Europeans, with woodwork, ceiling moldings and high ceilings. In common, they all had colorful pieces of design, contrasting with the classic style of interior architecture.”, says the professional.

How the kitchená was integrated to dining room through an open space in the wall, the architect covered the original bench in dark wood with white MDF, continuing the finish of the German corner, made of joinery to house the dining room. “The German corner was the best solution to include a comfortable dining table, without disturbing the entrance hall. And we even gained storage space under the L-shaped bench, used as a shoe rack ”, he explains.

All room decor It is novainclusive oh pooronrio de infirmary that the customers themselves found on the internet, ordered in red, already with the intention of bringing something old-fashioned, with history, to the decor.

like the piso original of peroba-do-campo wood was kept, the architect proposed woodwork in a modern and minimalist version (with vertical slats applied directly to the wall, one by one), in addition to walls and joinery in white to create a neutral base that would easily receive the furniture and colorful pictures requested by the couple, without visually weighing it down. The color palette goes through royal blue, mustard, dark green, red and a terracotta tone, present on the walls and ceiling of the entrance hall. The tea trolley and dining chairs are in natural oak.

Continues after advertising

Among the signed pieces, the architect invested in Brazilian design and prioritized furniture with rounded shapes, such as the C221 reading chair, signed by Estúdio Ninho for Carbono Design, the Serena armchair, created by Estudiobola, the concrete coffee table with the appearance of granilite, da Architecture Island, and the Carioca beverage cart designed by Alexandre Kasper. The blue sofa is the Arc model, by Lider Interiores.

Among the works of art, Isabella highlights the engraving by Alexander Calder, next to the tea cart, the sculptures in metallic relief by Ferreira Gullar, next to the TV, the painting by Abraham Palatnik, above the sofa, the wooden sculpture by Zanini by Zanini, next to the mustard armchair, and the painting by Julio Cezar Aristizabal, on the bench in the German corner.