Replay “Bright Sword”, “Soldier Assault” and other classic Oriental film and television channels pay tribute to “the cutest person”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

“Bright Sword” poster

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Oriental Film and Television Channel has selected the classic war-themed TV series “Bright Sword” and “Soldier Assault”, as well as the high-grossing and high-reputation military-themed films “Wolf Warrior 2”, “Gutian Bugle” and “China“. Blue Helmets”, will meet with Shanghai audiences one after another in the near future to pay tribute to “the cutest person”.

Since the premiere, the two works “Bright Sword” and “Soldier Assault” have gone through 16 or 7 years of trials and still stand at the forefront of the Douban high-scoring classic mainland drama list. Facts have proved that the classic works have endured vitality, because a thousand people can see a thousand different feelings. Audiences of all age groups sincerely admire Li Yunlong, Xu Sanduo and other characters in the play. These two works will meet the audience successively in the Legend Theater (two episodes broadcast at 17:20 every day), which is good at broadcasting revolutionary war and modern military works on the Oriental Film and Television Channel. Among them, “Bright Sword” was launched on July 24, and “Soldier Assault” will be broadcast on August 8.

“Wolf Warrior 2” poster

In terms of movies, “Wolf Warrior 2”, “Gutian Bugle” and “Chinese Blue Helmets” will be broadcast at 22:30 on July 31, August 1 and August 2, respectively. “Wolf Warrior 2” once held the highest box office record in the history of domestic films with 5.68 billion yuan, and set a cumulative record of 140 million movie viewers in the mainland, and won the 14th “Five Ones Project” Outstanding Work Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction. “Gutian Bugle”, starring Wang Renjun, Wang Zhifei, Liu Zhiyang, etc., tells the extraordinary journey of the young revolutionary leader Mao Zedong leading the Red Fourth Army to face many hardships, stick to their beliefs, and persevere in exploring the truth and way out of the revolution. The film won the “Special Award” of the “Five One Project” award in 2019. “China Blue Helmets” is the first domestic peacekeeping military-themed film. By telling the stories of the officers and soldiers of the Chinese peacekeeping troops who risked great dangers and adhered to each peacekeeping mission area, it showed the general pattern and responsibility of the Chinese soldiers, and demonstrated China‘s “peace-loving, Responsible” style of a major country. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Wu Xiang)