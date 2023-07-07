rescue 75 people who were trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car

A group of 75 people were rescued “alive and without injuries” after being trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car in Quitoin Ecuador, due to electrical damage that affected its operation, local authorities reported today.

“This Friday, the passengers of the Quito cable car who were trapped for about 10 hours were rescued alive and without injuries,” the Municipality of the Ecuadorian capital said in a statement.

«48 passengers who were in the upper parts of the system (in the terminal at about 4,000 meters above sea level) were put under good protection; then 17 people were rescued from the cabins; finally 10 people were mobilized when turning on (the cable car)”, they specified.

The emergency was registered yesterday afternoon and, after 10 hours, the rescue finally concluded this morning.

Images released by the Municipality and the Fire Department they showed people descending from the cabins by ropes with the help of rescuers who illuminated the operation with flashlights.

QUITO CABLE CAR PARALYZED Mayor @pabelml He has the help of 4 teams in the cable car.

3 rescue, firefighters, GOE and body of agents plus the AMC to proceed with the closure for safety. Several people are already safe and being treated.

Still need to evacuate… pic.twitter.com/6CoG9PO4Sy – Ecuador Communication (@ecuadorprensaec) July 7, 2023

It is a tourist cable car which covers a distance of 2.5 kilometers and ascends from about 3,100 meters to almost 4,000 meters above sea level, considered one of the highest reaches in the world, reported the AFP news agency.

The funicular, which it is privately owned, it will be closed “for security”, affirmed the mayor Pabel Muñoz.

Last March the cable car was also temporarily stopped due to bad weatheraccording to the operator, which affected users who were trapped in the tourist system.

#Country:📝🎙 The mayor of #Quito @pabelml informs that the Cable Car is closed until the investigations are finished. pic.twitter.com/w87wxQV79K – Vision TV (@vtv_ecuador) July 7, 2023





