Home » rescue 75 people who were trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car
Entertainment

rescue 75 people who were trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car

by admin
rescue 75 people who were trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car

A group of 75 people were rescued “alive and without injuries” after being trapped for 10 hours in a tourist cable car in Quitoin Ecuador, due to electrical damage that affected its operation, local authorities reported today.

“This Friday, the passengers of the Quito cable car who were trapped for about 10 hours were rescued alive and without injuries,” the Municipality of the Ecuadorian capital said in a statement.

«48 passengers who were in the upper parts of the system (in the terminal at about 4,000 meters above sea level) were put under good protection; then 17 people were rescued from the cabins; finally 10 people were mobilized when turning on (the cable car)”, they specified.

The emergency was registered yesterday afternoon and, after 10 hours, the rescue finally concluded this morning.

Images released by the Municipality and the Fire Department they showed people descending from the cabins by ropes with the help of rescuers who illuminated the operation with flashlights.

It is a tourist cable car which covers a distance of 2.5 kilometers and ascends from about 3,100 meters to almost 4,000 meters above sea level, considered one of the highest reaches in the world, reported the AFP news agency.

See also  What happened to Rainie Yang and her ex-boyfriend?

The funicular, which it is privately owned, it will be closed “for security”, affirmed the mayor Pabel Muñoz.

Last March the cable car was also temporarily stopped due to bad weatheraccording to the operator, which affected users who were trapped in the tourist system.


You may also like

The minister Giuliano targeted the businessmen for the...

Today’s Horoscope: July 7, 2023 – Embrace Opportunities...

went to Cameroon to visit his father’s village...

Barolo Palace | The building inspired by the...

Astrological Predictions for March 21-April 20: Aries Overcoming...

The United States approved the use of a...

Consumer Defense will fine nine multi-brand agencies

London, two portraits by Rembrandt shatter all records:...

Tragic Loss: Robert De Niro’s Daughter Mourns Premature...

Bus stoppage and strike on the Sarmiento train

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy