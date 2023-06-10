Rescue of Colombian children is highlighted in newspapers around the world

After 40 days lost in the Amazon rainforest of Colombia, four indigenous children were found alive this Friday (9)

The rescue of four missing children after a plane crash in Colombia was highlighted in international newspapers this Saturday (10).

Britain’s The Guardian called the rescue “miraculous” and noted that the children may have used “ancestral knowledge” to survive.

The French Le Monde recalled that the children were victims of an air accident and highlighted that more than 100 soldiers were working in the searches in the Colombian Amazon.

The Spanish El País highlighted the story with five different reports. They show videos of the transport of the children to Bogotá and the partnership between the military and the native peoples of the region during the searches, as well as a timeline of the disappearance.

The American The New York Times stated that it is still not possible to know how the children survived for 40 days in a jungle full of jaguars and snakes.

The Netherlands’ De Telegraaf also highlighted the rescue and quoted the grandmother of the missing, who said she wanted to know if they were in good health.

The newspaper Público, from Portugal, highlighted that the search teams are still trying to find the dog Wilson, a Belgian shepherd that helped to find the aircraft and clues to the whereabouts of the children, but disappeared.