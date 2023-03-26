Original title: “Resident Evil 4 Remake” has more than 4 actors playing Ashley

‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ has more than 4 actors playing Ashley

“Resident Evil 4 Remake” was officially released on March 24. In addition to the game screen reborn under the RE engine, the intrusive pear, which impressed players deeply in the original work, will also appear in a brand new image. At the beginning of the promotion of the game, the model Ella Freya announced on social platforms that she participated in the production as Ashley’s face model in this game. Because it is really cute, many players are highly excited.

After cutting short hair, Ella Freya of Ashley in the game is more restored

After the official release yesterday, Icelandic cosplay blogger Sophie S released her Ashley Cosplay photos on social platforms, and announced that she played Ashley as a body capture model, which can also be seen in “Biochemical The participation of Sophie S is found in the staff list of Crisis 4 Remake. And earlier, although Ella Freya stated on social platforms that she was Ashley’s prototype model, she later deleted that post.

In addition, through the staff list, it can also be found that the actor of Full Performance Capture (full performance capture) is Genevieve Buechner, and the voice actors in various languages ​​can be said to be Ashley’s appearance, body, acting skills, and voice. people. The cuteness of Ashley in the actual game does not disappoint, and it is also very interesting that the cute parts on her body come from different people. See also 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame candidates: 25 into 6, led by Aguero Owen Ruud – yqqlm Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: