Today (September 15th) at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, “Resident Evil 8: Village Gold Edition” announced the latest game demonstration. Additional content “The Winters’ Succession” and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which includes this and additional content, will be available on October 28! Pre-orders are now open!

“Resident Evil 8: Village” add-on “The Winters Family” contains 3 major add-ons:

Third View Mode: A story mode that enables you to play Resident Evil 8: Village in a third person perspective.

Mercenary Mode: Follow-up orders: New levels and playable characters have been added to the subsidiary game “Mercenary Mode”. Chris Redfield, Heisenberg, and Mrs. Timitrescu have officially joined the battle.

The Phantom of Rose: A brand new story starring Ethan’s daughter Rosemary.

In addition, Resident Evil Village, which can be played on Mac, is scheduled to be released in 2022. Please check the official website for supported models. The 4 popular works of the RE series, including “Resident Evil Village”, will also be available on Nintendo Switch in the form of cloud versions.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PlayStation 4! And more news about the game will be revealed in the Resident Evil Showcase next month, bringing you more of the latest in the Resident Evil series. News! Stay tuned!

