Residente: The Best Spanish-Language Rapper in History According to Billboard

Residente Named the Best Spanish-Language Rapper in History by Billboard Latin and Billboard Spanish

Puerto Rican singer Residente has been crowned the best Spanish-language rapper in history by the editors of Billboard Latin and Billboard Spanish. Known for his defiant execution, witty and literary lyrics, and achievements in the music industry, Residente was placed at the top of the list of the 50 best rap artists in the Spanish-speaking world.

The recognition comes as the hip hop genre celebrates its golden anniversary, with Residente’s birthday falling on Friday, August 11. Billboard Latin took several elements into account when selecting and classifying the artists, such as their body of work, impact and cultural influence, longevity, lyrics, storytelling ability, and vocal skills.

René Pérez Joglar, also known as Residente, burst onto the Latin music scene in 2006 as one-half of the duo Calle 13. Their mix of urban and alternative rhythms defied the reggaetón genre, with witty lyrics, electronic loops, and acoustic percussion. Nearly 20 years later, at the age of 45, Residente continues to push boundaries. His lyrical content has become even more pervasive, and witnessing his transformation from enfant terrible to emcee has been a captivating experience.

Residente’s versatility sets him apart, as he seamlessly navigates between partying, gossip, social commentary, and romance in his songs. He has a remarkable command of the Spanish language, using it as a tool, weapon, and instrument of change. His track “Latin America” is a prime example. With multiple Latin Grammy wins and unwavering eloquence, Residente has established himself as a true icon in the industry.

The rankings also showcased other Puerto Rican rappers such as Vico C, Tego Calderón, Daddy Yankee, and Ivy Queen, who claimed the second, fourth, sixth, and eighth positions, respectively. Residente surpassed artists from other countries, including Ana Tijoux from Chile (third), Orishas from Cuba (fifth), and Aczino from Mexico (seventh).

However, the absence of Puerto Rican reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and Anuel AA surprised many. Billboard Latin and Billboard Spanish justified their exclusion by stating that both artists have focused more on reggaeton and the reggaeton lifestyle. They clarified that the list aimed to emphasize rappers who have focused primarily on rap and sought to showcase the most representative rappers from each Spanish-speaking country to promote diversity.

Residents and fans alike have celebrated Residente’s achievement, recognizing his unparalleled talent in the Spanish-language rap genre. His defiant execution, literary lyrics, and impact on the industry have solidified his place in history as the best Spanish-language rapper.

