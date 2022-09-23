RÈSIMPLE, a new clothing brand, has released a new 2022 autumn and winter series of styling specials, continuing the brand’s design idea of ​​”redefining fashion with simplicity”. The overall outline of this series is based on loose Oversized, with neat tailoring and the use of high-quality low-saturation color fabrics to launch a series of modern clothing items that interpret the combination of pragmatism and modern aesthetics. This Lookbook starts from several classic movies such as “A Clockwork Orange”, “Forrest Gump”, “Pulp Fiction”, “This Killer Isn’t Too Cold”, “Brokeback Mountain”, “The Big Bomb” and “8 Miles”, to This season’s collection recreates the classic looks of the characters in the film to reflect the “Timeless” nature of RÈSIMPLE’s product.

At present, RÈSIMPLE’s new 2022 autumn and winter series has landed on RÈSIMPLE offline and online stores.