Founded in 1780, CHAUMET has been like a bridge between tradition and modernity in the creative process of nearly two and a half centuries, often through the artist’s aesthetic perspective and unique expression, with a deep understanding and ingenious use of symbols, Inject profound philosophical thinking and beautiful meaning into the works. In January 2023, CHAUMET, a prestigious jewelry art family in Paris, released a new high-end jewelry work with the theme of Liens Fate·Lifetime series, continuing the concept of “emotional jewelry” and starting a new journey of fate with classic connection symbols. The 9 pieces of high-end jewelry in this theme draw inspiration from the art of sculpture, supplemented by CHAUMET’s excellent skills, and reproduce the different forms of two intimate souls interdependent and intertwined.

【Artist’s aesthetic perspective:The beauty of symbols, pay homage to reproduction]

As an artist in the high-end jewelry industry, CHAUMET has experienced nearly two and a half centuries of history. The classic “X” connection symbol has always run through the unique and restrained designs of crowns, brooches, necklaces, etc. The unique symbolic aesthetics carries the depth of jewelry works. emotion. In 1977, the Liens Fate·Lifetime series came into being from this concept, and until today it has become the modern continuation of CHAUMET’s emotional jewelry. Under the outstanding skills of the masters of the past, the “X” link symbol continues to interpret the mystery of fate with a new look .

Antique pieces: Necklace and ribbon hair accessory with interlaced ribbon motif

The newly-released Liens series of Liens theme works follows the historical tradition and emotional connotation of CHAUMET’s careful creation of high-end jewelry works, and uses exquisite sculptures as a source of inspiration to redesign the iconic connection symbols, intertwining and intertwining. The symbol of symbolizes the companionship of each other’s souls.

CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Necklace with Diamonds and Platinum Necklace with Diamonds and Sapphires

CHAUMET sticks to its own style, constantly draws inspiration from the tradition passed down from generation to generation, and always maintains sensitivity to the trend of the times. From the aesthetic perspective of a jewelry artist, CHAUMET gives classic antique works a new interpretation, and finds a balance between classics and fashion. Among them, the double pendant necklace in the theme of He Yuan is a tribute to the “Indore pear-shaped” pair of diamond antique necklaces created by CHAUMET for the Maharajah of Indore from 1911 to 1913. Today, CHAUMET has made a modern interpretation of this necklace style – two pendants of different lengths, presenting a unique asymmetrical design beauty, which is exactly the brand spirit of CHAUMET’s inheritance of innovation and forging ahead.

Indore Maharaja “Indore Pear Shape” Diamond Necklace

【Artistic unique expression:Excellent technique, smooth and gentle]

The new He Yuan themed High Jewelry includes a tiara. This white gold and diamond-studded crown uses CHAUMET’s superb blade technology to inlay gems with metals that are almost invisible to the naked eye and connect every part of the work, making the gems light and elegant, dancing in the hair; at the same time, supplemented by precise inlay technology And 3D hollowing out technology, which is full of vitality and unique dynamic look and feel. The leading and exquisite craftsmanship has carved more brilliance for the new crown, and once again confirmed CHAUMET’s well-deserved status of “Crown Master”.

CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Diamond Crown

Each new work of the CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime series combines fluency and softness. It combines the imagery of lines, skillfully uses symbolic language and exquisite details to tell the stories and art behind the works. implication. The intricate and undulating lines are intertwined to outline a graceful figure, and the line design that is close to the skin is full of elegance. The new work of He Yuan shows the sweet embrace picture between two fused and intertwined loving souls.

From left to right: CHAUMET Liens Platinum and Diamond Necklace of CHAUMET Liens CHAUMET Liens Platinum and Diamond Earrings CHAUMET Liens CHAUMET Liens Platinum and Diamond Ring

In addition, the new He Yuan new work has both color aesthetics, inheriting CHAUMET’s iconic royal blue, highlighting the noble temperament and extraordinary style of the “blue blood aristocrat”. All gemstones are selected according to the strict standards of pursuit of excellence and the policy of “zero compromise”. The exquisite gemstone carving process is one of the excellent examples of CHAUMET’s superb skills. The embellishment of sapphire is just right, like the precious punctuation in the beautiful writing, embellishing the moving posture when fate meets.

From left to right: CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime series Heyday theme platinum necklace with diamonds and sapphires diamond sapphire ring

The two sets of fine jewelry can be matched together for an elegant look, or they can be mixed and matched to create a more unique jewelry set. Every collocation choice will compose a unique and elegant score, and when the souls meet, they will play a soul-stirring melody.

Accompanied by the invisible intertwining and connection of fate, the lingering starlight in the dark blue night is lit up, and the dots of brilliance finally converge into eyes full of joy and poetry. CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series He·Yuan high-end jewelry works are engraved with elegance, spanning time and space, allowing people who are destined to know each other to know each other and combine them into one, showing the beautiful fate connected to the heart.

【appendix】

CHAUMET Links Relationship·life series combine·Margin Theme High Jewelry

Group I High Jewelry

CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Diamond Crown Set with a brilliant-cut diamond weighing approximately 1.5 carats, and other brilliant-cut diamonds CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Necklace with Diamonds Set with two brilliant-cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.80 carats and 0.60 carats, and other brilliant-cut diamonds CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Necklace with Diamonds Set with a pear-shaped diamond weighing approximately 2 carats, and other brilliant-cut diamonds CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Diamond Earrings Set with four brilliant-cut diamonds weighing approximately 0.70 carats, two brilliant-cut diamonds weighing approximately 0.50 carats, and other brilliant-cut diamonds CHAUMET Liens Fate·Lifetime Series He·Yuan Theme Platinum Ring with Diamonds Set with a brilliant-cut diamond weighing approximately 2 carats, and other brilliant-cut diamonds

Group II High Jewelry