Step into the enchanting world of Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam and prepare yourself for an extraordinary dining experience. This special restaurant, in the sheltered courtyard of the Bethaniën monastery, really takes good food to a new level by combining it with audio-visual effects. This makes it not a normal dinner party, but a real journey through different themes, with fantastic food and an artistic touch.

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam: an immersive fine dining experience

At Bellezza you can discover a different culinary world with every visit. The menu changes every season, and is then inspired by a new theme. The Bellezza team strives to create a special experience for its guests, elevating every dish with visual elements, scents and carefully selected music. And it’s really special what this does to you! We were wonderfully relaxed by the quiet music and the sea in the background. And as soon as there is more threatening music and thunder, for example, we immediately noticed that the energy turned a bit. Very interesting to note!

Entrance to the Red Light District

Restaurant Beauty

Quail rouleau

Enchanting atmosphere

And the special building certainly contributes to this experience. Bellezza is located on the Red Light District, so you walk from the busy Oudezijds Achterburgwal via a narrow street into the historic warehouse, on the grounds of the Bethaniën monastery. The room we enter is dark, with heavy curtains, subtle lighting and a large table where all guests can sit. Everything exudes mystery and elegance. And we’re not just staying in this room. We don’t want to give too much away, but you will enter a different world several times, each of which has been carefully curated to enhance the culinary experience. Very very special!

The culinary delights of Restaurant Bellezza

The menu has been put together under the professional guidance of Chef Davy van Wezel. When we eat there, the theme is Mother Earth, and we are taken along elements such as fresh water, air or underground in the 7 courses. Again, we’re not going to reveal too much! But we ate, for example, special seaweed caviar with celery cream on a blini, and a fantastic carrot mousse with a cream of black garlic and a jelly of bergamot. Our absolute highlight was the slow-cooked neck of lamb with beetroot, Swiss chard and a delicious lamb gravy. Each dish was a work of art, with beautifully balanced flavors and textures.

Lamsnek

Dessert

Speakeasy cocktailbar

Dessert: a heavenly finale

Finally we arrived in a true dessert heaven. Not only the dessert itself was again very tasty, the new setting also resulted in more interaction with the other guests. We ended the evening in Bellezza’s speakeasy bar: a luxurious cocktail bar, where we chatted with another couple about this special evening while sipping a pornstar martini.

Restaurant Bellezza Amsterdam takes you on an unforgettable dining adventure. This hidden gem will push your boundaries: be sure to book a spot if you’re looking for a really special evening!

Restaurant Beauty

Oudezijds Achterburgwal 99a, Amsterdam Center

