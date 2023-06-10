Restaurant Nela: a gem on the Zuidas in Amsterdam

You’ve probably seen it before, the futuristic building “The Valley” on the Zuidas. But have you ever been to the restaurant that is located inside? Restaurant Nela opened its doors in Amsterdam South in August last year. We finally went there last week and what a lovely evening it was!

First impression of Restaurant Nela: everything has been thought of

As soon as we enter, we notice that the interior has been put together with great care. There are several places where guests can sit. Cozy at a table in the restaurant, at the bar, or directly at the kitchen where you have a view of the chefs’ cooking skills. We also see this diversity among the guests: from colleagues who come to end their day together, to groups of friends who come to celebrate a birthday, to people on a (first) date. Nela is suitable for every occasion.

Restaurant Nela in Amsterdam South

The menu

Dishes composed with care, freshly prepared over an open fire

The same attention with which the interior has been put together is also reflected in the map. Nela has one shared dining concept, in which six to seven dishes are recommended for two people. There is a lot of goodies on the menu, which makes it difficult for us to choose. Fortunately, the attentive service is on hand to recommend dishes that can satisfy both our taste buds and our instagram feeds. And you don’t have to worry about the order in which the dishes should be ordered; the chefs determine the ideal order to have a nice structure of your evening.

scallop

baby price

Sea bass

No bite is the same

We start with a seared tuna and a scallop with a delicious leche de tigre. Then baby leek with flakes of Belper Knolle cheese (don’t google it, tastes much better than it looks! 😉 ) and a juicy sea bass that tastes surprisingly fresh because of the yuzu used in the preparation. Third, we ate the super tender no-bone chicken wings with a teriyaki glaze, along with grilled corn on the cob with chili powder and lime. Each dish brings us a variety of types of flavors (sweet, sour, salty, spicy) so that no bite is the same. For the big eater, we would recommend ordering a few more dishes, or choosing something from the dessert menu. For dessert we got the chocolate bar with gold leaf (fancy!) and a baked Alaska, which – as icing on the cake – was flambéed at the table and revealed a whole palette of surprising flavours.

We will definitely come back

We have not yet seen everything from Nela, and we will certainly come back. For the Basque Cheesecake, which the waiter said is the best cheesecake you will ever taste, for the great cocktail menu where you won’t find the standard cocktails, or for the lovely terrace where you can sit when the sun shines again . Oh, and they are open for a nice long time; on weekends until one o’clock. Bring on those long summer evenings!

The names of our dishes on the menu, so you know exactly what to order if you want to try Nela: (1) Torched Toro, White Balsamic, (2) Queen Scallop, Grilled Corn, Leche De Tigre, (3 ) Baby Leeks, Mustard Dressing, Belper Knolle, (4) Chilean Seabass Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, (5) Grilled NO-BONE Chicken Wings, (6) Corn, Charcoal, Lime and Chili, (7) Chocolate Bar and (8) Baked Alaska -dessert special of the day-

Restaurant Nela

Valley South Tower

Beethovenstraat 515, Amsterdam South

