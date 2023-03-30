Home Entertainment Restore the truth 21 years ago. The movie animation “Changchun Incident” will be released in Taiwan in April | Changchun Incident | Animation Changchun Incident | Changchun Incident Taiwan | Daxiong | Guo Jingxiong | Falun Gong
[Voice of Hope, March 29, 2023](comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

The animated film “Changchun Incident” is directed by Canadian director Jason Loftas, with Canadian animation artist Daxiong (Guo Jingxiong) as the chief art writer, using the artistic technique of combining animation and real-life interviews to reproduce a TV series that caused a sensation in the world 21 years ago As an interstitial event, the film will be released in Taiwan on April 7.

“Changchun Incident” took 6 years to complete. Daxiong, a well-known cartoonist whose hometown is in Changchun, China, once said through his personal channel “Daxiong’s Paintings Inside and Outside”: “It is a pity today that we (in China) have such a big incident. One thing that happened in 2002 died silently. Not many people knew about it, and most people didn’t know about it. But on that night, which should be the night of March 5 (2002), we did The (television spot) incident was like a firework, lighting up the city, we thought it would bring light the next day or something, but it was just a brilliant firework, then fell silent, still disappeared in In this dark night, China has been in the same 20-year long night since then.”

Wang Jianmin, a Falun Gong practitioner who witnessed the feat of the episode, said with emotion: “The price paid with life is to hope that everyone can understand the truth.”

Director Jason Loftus (Jason Loftus) said: “This is an important story that needs to be told, and many people have resonated with him, which is very inspiring to me.”

The story of “Changchun Incident” tells the story of Falun Gong practitioners persecuted in China risking their lives to expose the CCP’s brutal suppression and false propaganda of Falun Gong through a TV program. An unprecedented story of resistance and a voice for what you believe in, no matter the cost, is brought to life for the audience.

