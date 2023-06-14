Restored “Laputa” to make up for your teenage dreams – yqqlm

Author: Wang Jinyue

The restored version of “Laputa in the Sky” directed by Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki in 1986 is being screened nationwide. This is considered to be Hayao Miyazaki’s “best cartoon”, which suddenly aroused the nostalgia of countless fans. Every audience can find something that moves them in the film. “Castle in the Sky” is the first steampunk-style animated film released by Studio Ghibli, which was established in 1985. This story was brewing in Miyazaki’s mind as early as when Hayao Miyazaki was in elementary school. When it was over, he wrote the story in just five minutes. After the release of “Avatar” directed by James Cameron in 2009, some people questioned that the “Hallelujah Mountain” in the film was suspected of plagiarizing “Laputa in the Sky”. Cameron himself denied this in an interview in Beijing .

In the 1980s, a batch of classic films were born, which had a great influence on the creation of subsequent films. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” directed by Spielberg in 1981 tells the story of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), a professor of archeology, who was entrusted by the US military to go to Egypt to find the “Ark of the Covenant” and fight with the Nazi minions. The story of their battle of wits and strength. The setting of “Ark of the Covenant” in the film is somewhat similar to that of “Castle in the Sky”, because whoever owns them has the power to rule the world. This kind of story setting later became the pattern.

Hayao Miyazaki has a good grasp of the character setting of the character. Most of the protagonists in his films are teenagers. They not only have a sensitive, innocent and fragile side of young people, but also yearn for a better future in the world, and have the courage and confidence to fight for their ideals. For the young audience, you can see the fiery brave heart in them, and for the adult audience, you can also find the shadow of your youth in them. The most irrepressible emotion.

As a two-dimensional animation film, “Castle in the Sky” is also very good in terms of exquisiteness and imagination. The descriptions are not outdated, and this is one of the housekeeping skills that Hayao Miyazaki has been able to stand in the world film circle for decades.

Regarding “Castle in the Sky”, a netizen summed it up like this: Everyone has a “City in the Sky” in their hearts. When we were young, it was our ideal, a pure land, extremely pure. And as it grows, it will instead be filled with material desires and power desires, and become a machine for robbing other people’s resources. Guard the innocence in your heart, and don’t completely change yourself because of this world. We try to get as close to our true selves as possible.

Perhaps, this is the main reason why this film can win the recognition of countless audiences. (Wang Jinyue)

