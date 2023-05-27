Home » Results of the 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest Semifinals Released + Appreciation of Works
Results of the 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest Semifinals Released + Appreciation of Works

Results of the 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing Contest Semifinals Released + Appreciation of Works

The live broadcast of the finals of this competition will be held from 18:00 to 22:00 on the evening of May 28, 2023. The rules are the same as the rematch, and five players will compete for the top three. WavesAudio’s B station live broadcast room will conduct live commentary of the game.

After intense review and scoring by the jury for the rematch, the results of the rematch of the 2nd Nx Headphone Mixing Competition were finally released. The top 5 contestants will enter the finals and compete for the top three in this competition!

Rematch Results + Appreciation of Works


Appreciation of works submitted for the semi-finals
(sorted by grades)

Live broadcast schedule for final stage

The live broadcast of the finals of this competition will be held from 18:00 to 22:00 on the evening of May 28, 2023. The rules are the same as those of the rematch.

At 20:00 on May 26th (Friday), the “Soundmaking Planet” live broadcast room will conduct a live commentary on the semi-finals.


Finalists Live

Chen Yiwei https://live.bilibili.com/11975377
Moji https://live.bilibili.com/10567152
Zeng Guosen https://live.bilibili.com/2032185
Zhang Zeliang https://live.bilibili.com/22383304

“Sound-making Planet” main live broadcast room: Li Enchao

https://live.bilibili.com/23104733
(Determined by lottery to be broadcast live here)

Live commentary live room: WavesAudio

https://live.bilibili.com/21889842

Finalist works and artist interviews

This competition is exclusively titled by Waves Audio, aiming to promote Waves’ Nx virtual monitoring technology. The finals were also honored to receive strong support from Waves—David Ampong, Waves’ creative content and product specialist, contributed the work “Wet” by his own group Barrows & Sun.In-depth understanding of sub-tracks and artists, review wonderful interviews“Hip-Hop People Talk About Hip-Hop – A Conversation with Barrows & Sun”

