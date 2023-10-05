Retired Asian Games Enthusiast Leads Dance Troupe to Learn Self-Taught Songs and Square Dances

66-Year-Old Lin Suqin Leads Dance Troupe to Learn Asian Games Songs and Square Dance

In an inspiring display of dedication and passion, Lin Suqin, a 66-year-old retired woman, has taken it upon herself to lead her dance troupe in learning Asian Games songs and square dances. Lin, who has loved literary and artistic activities since childhood, is the leader of the dance troupe of the Tangnan Community Art Troupe in Zhaohui Street.

Since the release of the promotional songs for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou earlier this year, Lin Suqin has taught herself the square dance routines of the Asian Games songs. She then proceeded to teach the dance moves to other members of her dance troupe. They learned various dances, such as “Eastern Colors,” “Waiting for You,” and “Together with Love,” and even participated in square dance competitions like the ‘China Grand Stage’ and the 2nd Hangzhou Community Line Dance PK Competition. Their hard work paid off as they achieved remarkable results.

Before each dance lesson, Lin Suqin ensures that everyone listens to the melody of the song and watches the music video to understand the themes and emotions expressed. This helps the group bring more emotion into their performances. The members also engage in discussions and choreograph formations to improve their dances.

Promoting healthy hobbies and making lives better are essential aspects of Lin Suqin’s philosophy. In 2018, with the support of the community, a small dance troupe was established, consisting of seven members, with Lin as the leader. Over the years, the troupe has grown to include more than 30 members. They have become prominent figures in the community’s cultural and artistic activities, attracting many people to join and spreading positive energy.

One remarkable story involves a woman who used to spend her days playing mahjong and was always in a bad mood due to losing money. However, after Lin Suqin invited her to join the dance troupe, she completely forgot about her old habits and experienced improved health.

Under Lin Suqin’s leadership and the joint efforts of all members, the dance troupe has won numerous awards in provincial and municipal competitions. Looking towards the future, the members aspire to perform on even bigger stages.

For Lin Suqin, dancing is not just a way to stay physically fit. It has also allowed her to make friends with like-minded individuals. In addition to dancing, she is part of the community’s “Martial Arts Aunts” team, participating in various volunteer activities such as safety patrols, garbage sorting, and promoting civilized behavior. Lin finds fulfillment and meaning in helping others and bringing them happiness.

Dancing and volunteering have transformed Lin Suqin’s life, making her more confident and content. Despite her age, she rarely visits the hospital and feels grateful for the fulfilling and meaningful life she leads.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Business Daily reporter Ye Xin

Correspondent: Zhang Yu

Editor: Chen Zhouying

