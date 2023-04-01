Home Entertainment Retirees and pensioners will have another increase in April due to the update of the Minimum Wage
Entertainment

Retirees and pensioners will have another increase in April due to the update of the Minimum Wage

by admin
Retirees and pensioners will have another increase in April due to the update of the Minimum Wage

Retirees and pensioners will have a new increase by update of the Minimum Wage, Vital and Mobile. To receive it, you must comply certain requirements.

The increase is added to 17% increase that Anses had already set in March. Besides, follow the payment of bonuses of $15,000 for those who have a minimum income, and $5,000 for those who receive up to two minimum salaries.

The Salary Council (CNS) announced a 26% increase in the Minimum WageVital and Mobile (SMVM) in three sections:

– 15.6% in April: $80,342

– 6% in mayo: $85.512

– 5% on June: $87,987

Measure affects more than a million retirements and pensions because, in some cases, the minimum must be at least 82% of the SMVM.

Retiree Increase Requirement

According to the Mobility Law, retirement and pension holders who have made contributions for more than 30 years charge “a monetary supplement until reaching a pension credit equivalent to eighty-two percent (82%) of the value of the Minimum Vital and Mobile Salary”.

In this sense, the requirement to collect the increase or monetary bonus will be retired with 30 years or more of contributions work, BAE recalled on its website.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  8th anniversary of TFboys debut!Not fit in the same frame to celebrate Zeng Sheng rumor will be disbanded_TOM News

You may also like

The priest ‘Paco’ Olveira ended his hunger strike...

Bonus: Spitfire Audio Launches LABS Vintage Key Free...

Taurus horoscope for today, Saturday, April 1, 2023:...

The partners of the Frente de Todos, also...

River already receives Unión in search of another...

The TV series “Thin Ice” is scheduled for...

Luli Fernández said goodbye to “Socios del Espectáculo”:...

What will happen to Tesla shares after the...

the dramatic story of his family, in a...

San Lorenzo against Independiente for the Professional League:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy