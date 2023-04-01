Retirees and pensioners will have a new increase by update of the Minimum Wage, Vital and Mobile. To receive it, you must comply certain requirements.

The increase is added to 17% increase that Anses had already set in March. Besides, follow the payment of bonuses of $15,000 for those who have a minimum income, and $5,000 for those who receive up to two minimum salaries.

The Salary Council (CNS) announced a 26% increase in the Minimum WageVital and Mobile (SMVM) in three sections:

– 15.6% in April: $80,342

– 6% in mayo: $85.512

– 5% on June: $87,987

Measure affects more than a million retirements and pensions because, in some cases, the minimum must be at least 82% of the SMVM.

Retiree Increase Requirement

According to the Mobility Law, retirement and pension holders who have made contributions for more than 30 years charge “a monetary supplement until reaching a pension credit equivalent to eighty-two percent (82%) of the value of the Minimum Vital and Mobile Salary”.

In this sense, the requirement to collect the increase or monetary bonus will be retired with 30 years or more of contributions work, BAE recalled on its website.

