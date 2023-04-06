Listen to the audio version of the article

Bob Dylan at the Maxxi with Restrospectrum (until April 30, 2023) projects Rome into an international dimension, in terms of the elegance of the less obvious and vibrant circuits. In fact, the exhibition made its debut at the MAM in Shanghai and only later in the United States, at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum in Miami, to arrive in Italy in a condensed but very powerful form, in the curatorship of Shai Baitel.

Dylan emerges as a multifaceted author not only in the evidence of the expressive means available, music, poetry, cinema, visual arts, but also in the versatility of the graphic, material and plastic sign. Retrospectrum – half a century of activity collected in 8 sections – indeed reveals and outlines the draftsman, the painter and the sculptor, but in each of these disciplines (with the possible exception of sculpture alone, homogeneous and codified) Dylan draws on styles and of various range. Despite the global notoriety and the collection of noble awards (the awards now seem to be chasing him, for decades) Dylan remains a humble author.

The humility

His works are probably more so than the person, since humility is an imponderable and ontologically independent gift. Humble and also a grind; even when he quotes himself – as in the Mondo Scripto series – where the lyrics of his songs are flanked by drawings in conceptual free association without a trace of hedonism. This is the case of “Like a Rolling Stone” next to a drawing/quote by Hippolite Delaroche, “Napoléon at Fontainebleau”, for example.

Mondo Scripto is a sort of Talmudic exercise, with calligraphy becoming a ritual and patient weaving of signs.

A sign capable of metamorphosis, from graphite to canvas: here the self-taught palette overturns expectations and preconceptions, revealing itself to be an almost virtuosic laboratory.