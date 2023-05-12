“Return to Seoul”, a profound reflection on identity

Listen to the audio version of the article

A weekend dedicated to Far Eastern cinema: in our theaters this week space for Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul” and the animation of “The First Slam Dunk” by Takehiko Inoue.

French-Cambodian director, Chou tells the story of Freddie, a 25-year-old French girl, who returns to South Korea to reconnect with her origins. In fact, the protagonist was born in Korea, but was then adopted by a French couple and has never returned to her native land since then: Freddie is determined to trace her biological parents in a country she hardly knows at all , but her journey will lead her to take completely new and above all unexpected paths.

There is no shortage of autobiographical cues in this film which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last year, making it one of the most interesting of those included in the Un Certain Regard section.

The screenplay, co-written by the director with Laure Badufle, focuses on a search for one’s origins which very soon becomes a journey into the innermost sides of the protagonist’s psyche.

Great performance by a newcomer actress

The theme of the character’s identity, who tries to understand herself through her “return” to her homeland, soon becomes a universal metaphor for thinking about Korea and the changes that have taken place in the country in recent decades. Perhaps Freddie’s existential journey knows a bit of what has already been seen, but still manages to involve and leave various food for thought on which to think about at the end of the vision, also thanks to an overall well-made staging. A special mention goes to the remarkable performance of the protagonist Park Ji-min, actress in her first rehearsal in front of the camera who however already demonstrates the qualities of an absolute veteran: her work was truly amazing, as was this whole operation.

The First Slam Dunk

Instead, “The First Slam Dunk” comes from Japan, an animated film based on the manga series “Slam Dunk”, which later also became a famous television series. The film marks the directorial debut of mangaka Takehiko Inoue and tells the story of Ryota Miyagi, a young man who has always had a passion for basketball, so much so that he has become one with this sport. The love for basketball was passed on to him in his childhood by his older brother Sota, who died in an accident at sea when Ryota was just a child. Alternating between different temporally distant moments, the film also proposes a formal mix, dividing between a more traditional animation and another avant-garde that makes the best use of CGI and contemporary innovations. The most effective aspect of this engaging and good entertainment product is precisely in the aesthetics, effective in involving even those who are not passionate about basketball or those who don’t know the starting manga. In addition to the sporting side, the private story that recalls the most intimate and personal emotional sphere of the protagonist is written with great care. A film to be seen absolutely on the big screen: it’s worth it.