Returning to the Grand View Garden and meeting the “Dream Man” again, the original crew of the 87 edition “Dream of Red Mansions” will gather in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Daily News In 1987, a Dream of the Red Chamber was put on the screen, creating a “wonderful chapter in the history of Chinese TV” and an “insurmountable classic”, carrying an unforgettable collective memory of a generation. The sad and moving classic melodies such as “Wang Ning Mei”, “Buying Flowers”, “Red Bean Song” can evoke countless people’s memories and emotions in the past.

After more than 30 years, recalling the “things in the dream” and meeting the “person in the dream” again. From April 22nd to 23rd, Hangzhou Grand Theater will use a concert to sing the rhythm of Red Mansions, and invite you to “Eternal Dream of Red Mansions: 87 Edition Dream of Red Mansions 35th Anniversary Concert”. Tickets have been officially issued.

In this concert, Deng Jie, Ouyang Fenqiang and other nearly 20 main actors of the 87 version will gather again and join hands on the stage: “Feng Lazi” who has never heard of him but heard his voice first, the hearty and bold Shi Xiangyun, and the kind and considerate Xiren , as well as Xichun, Yingchun, Miaoyu, Ping’er, Xiangling and many other familiar faces from the Red Chamber, will be on the stage of Hangzhou Grand Theater this spring.

Tonight, I will go back to the Red Mansion with Junmeng, savoring the music carefully. The concert was sung by Wu Bixia, a lyrical coloratura soprano. She is the first Chinese soprano who combines Chinese folk singing and Western bel canto, and has won the reputation of “a nightingale combining Chinese and Western styles” internationally.

Yang Yang, Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, joined hands with the XSO-C Xi’an Symphony Orchestra Choir to perform a new interpretation of the Red Chamber Suite composed by composer Wang Liping, allowing the audience to relive a weeping symphony of the fate of the times on the spot.

These classic songs were all created by Wang Liping. In 1984, Wang Liping recommended himself to the crew of “Dream of Red Mansions” and was approved. In the following four years, he exhausted his efforts to complete “Prelude”, “Introduction”, “Wang Ningmei”, “Burning Flowers”, etc. 13 songs. In this concert, various art forms such as orchestra, solo, chorus and mixed chorus will be combined across borders, and the audience will be in the dream of the Red Mansion together with the audience, and reunite with the people in the dream.