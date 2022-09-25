The movie “Returning Miles” is set for National Day

New Express reporter Liang Yanfen reported that the movie “Returning from Thousands of Miles” has recently released a finalized poster, and it is determined to be released nationwide on September 30th.

“Returning from Thousands of Miles” is adapted from real events. It is the first time to reveal the behind-the-scenes behind the evacuation of Chinese diplomats. It is far more thrilling and difficult than the news reports. In the film, the tension in the Republic of Numia escalates. Due to the lack of staff in the embassy, ​​it was originally only to assist in the evacuation of overseas Chinese. The diplomat Zhang Yi and the newcomer Wang Junkai, who were returning to the country that day, were ordered to give up the opportunity to return home to support the evacuation of overseas Chinese.

It is reported that in order to truly restore the evacuation process, the crew not only consulted a lot of information on the story, studied relevant reportage, visited real people, and carefully polished every detail. The behind-the-scenes production also strives to pursue authenticity. In order to restore the exotic style, director Rao Xiaozhi spent half a year scouting around the country. The crew built foreign buildings 1:1, and even consulted materials to study foreign local customs and conditions, and pulled hundreds of coconut trees from other places. Trees and palms restore vegetation.

The film has a good lineup. It is directed by Rao Xiaozhi, the director who has gained a high reputation for “The Unknown” and “The Crowd”, and Guo Fan, the director of “The Wandering Earth”, serves as the producer. In addition, art director Li Miao, action director Fu Xiaojie, styling director Li Zhou, and special effects team MOREVFX served as post-production.

In terms of cast, there are Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Yin Tao, Cheng Taishen, Zhang Zixian, Chen Haoyu, Wang Xun, Wan Qian, Li Xuejian, Li Chen, Wang Zhi, etc. Among them, Zhang Yi plays Zong Dawei, a diplomat. He expresses with emotion that he respects the diplomat very much: “Abandoning my small feelings in the face of danger, and putting the safety of more people first.” Wang Junkai plays the role of this time. The new diplomat is Cheng Lang. He is brave and enthusiastic but inexperienced. It is also the first time he has participated in the evacuation of overseas Chinese in a war zone. During the evacuation of overseas Chinese, his growth is not only in terms of experience, but also psychologically. Regarding the relationship between Zong Dawei and Cheng Lang in the film, Zhang Yi believes that they have grown up with each other: “The two have disputes and reconciliation. In Cheng Lang, Zong Dawei saw the brave self that he used to be.”

In addition, Yin Tao plays Bai Hua, an executive of a foreign company, who is also a family member of a diplomat. After the riots in the Republic of Numia, she took the initiative to organize the evacuation of compatriots, showing her tenacious female strength. As Yin Tao said: “Bai Hua Responsible, wise, and a woman with a big picture.”