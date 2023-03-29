Listen to the audio version of the article

16% of fashion purchases made online in Italy are returned to the sender. And each return – which by policy is often free for the end customer – costs companies up to 30 euros.

This picture is outlined by a study by Yocabé, an Italian startup founded by Vito Perrone and Lorenzo Ciglione to support companies in their relationship with marketplaces (such as Amazon and Zalando, ed.) – which analyzed the trend and costs of returns in Europe.

Few returns in Italy (but also low digitization)

Italy records the lowest percentage of returns in the Old Continent: in France, 24% of products are returned, in Germany 44% and in Switzerland even 45%. A small share, therefore, which however also reflects the Italian delay on the digitization front.

The Italian percentage is almost in line with that recorded generally in the United States where, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail, in 2022 Americans returned products (in this case not only fashion) for over 816 billion dollars, equal to 16.5% of the total value of fashion purchases. The value of online returns in the US in 2022 was almost $213 billion.

Clothes, pants and shoes: what you send back to the sender

The categories that generate the most returns at European level are clothing (38%), shoes (29%) and accessories (25%). In Italy – where a quarter of purchased clothing is returned, against 50% (and more) that is sent back to companies in Germany and Switzerland – with a peak of 36% for dresses, 31% for trousers and 29% % for skirts. The least returned products are pullovers and cardigans, with just over 10% returns. Among footwear, on the other hand, the lowest rate of returns is found in the sneakers segment, while sabots (38%) and flats (31%) are the categories most returned to the sender.