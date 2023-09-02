Reunited and Living the Dream: Anahí’s Great Moment with RBD Tour and Family

Anahí Reunites with Former Bandmates and Enjoys Happy Times with Family

Mexican actress and singer, Anahí, is currently experiencing a great moment in her career. The star, known for her role in the popular band RBD, has reunited with her former bandmates in a much-anticipated tour, fulfilling the dreams of their devoted fans. Alongside her professional success, Anahí is also enjoying a happy stage in her personal life with her family.

The 40-year-old entertainer recently shared a heartwarming photo with her husband, Manuel Velasco, and their three sons, calling them her greatest gift in life. She expressed her gratitude for being able to live her dream alongside them, stating that everything now makes sense.

During this exciting time, Anahí also took a moment to remember her friendship with the late actor Andres Garcia, who passed away at the age of 81 in April 2023. The two actors had worked together in the telenovela “Cheated Women,” where their bond began. Rumors of a romance between them arose due to their close relationship, which Anahí vehemently denies, referring to it as “crap.”

Anahí opened up about her fond memories of Garcia in an interview with Joaquin Lopez-Doriga. She spoke about his support during her battle with anorexia and bulimia, stating that he was a wonderful person to her during the toughest moments of her illness. She emphasized that she didn’t need material things but rather the care and love he provided.

In 1999, both Anahí and Garcia portrayed characters in “Cheated Women,” with Anahí playing the role of Jessica Duarte and Garcia as her father, Javier Duarte. The former RBD member clarified that their relationship was purely a father-daughter bond and dismissed any romantic involvement.

Anahí remained loyal to Garcia even when he fell ill with cirrhosis of the liver. She visited him and took care of him during this time, appreciating the help he had given her years ago. She expressed pride and happiness for being able to reciprocate the support, seeing it as a testament to the phrase, “today for me and tomorrow for you.”

As Anahí’s career continues to flourish, she is grateful for the love and support she receives from her family and fans alike. Her reunion with RBD has brought joy to many, and she remains committed to honoring the memories and friendships that have shaped her journey.

