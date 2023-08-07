Reuniting Zhao Liying with Her Ex-Husband’s Family: A Bold Move to Silence Rumors

Sending her son back to her ex-husband’s family to reunite Zhao Liying with one move to break rumors | China Press

In a surprising turn of events, Chinese celebrity Zhao Liying has made a bold move to put an end to the rumors surrounding her personal life. The actress, who had divorced her ex-husband Feng Shaofeng in 2019, has reportedly sent her son back to his father’s family.

This decision has sparked a wave of speculation and excitement among fans and media outlets. Many believe that this move might indicate a possible reconciliation between the former couple. However, both Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng met on the set of the popular Chinese drama “The Story of Minglan” and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2018. The couple welcomed their son in March 2019, but their marriage came to an end later that year.

Since their divorce, rumors have been swirling about the reason behind their split, with some speculating that it was due to Feng Shaofeng’s alleged infidelity. However, none of these rumors have been confirmed by either party.

Sending their son back to his father’s family could be seen as a sign of goodwill and a desire to maintain a cordial relationship. It is not uncommon for divorced couples in China to share custody of their children, especially when both parties have a good relationship with their child.

This move by Zhao Liying has not only caught the attention of fans but also garnered praise for her maturity and dedication to her son’s well-being. Many have commended her for putting her child first, regardless of her personal feelings towards her ex-husband.

As the news spreads, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from Zhao Liying or Feng Shaofeng to shed light on the current status of their relationship. Until then, the speculation and rumors surrounding the former couple will continue to circulate in the media.

With her decision to send her son back to her ex-husband’s family, Zhao Liying has revealed a glimpse of her strength and resilience as she navigates the challenges of being a single mother in the public eye. Whether this move will lead to a reconciliation between the former couple or not, only time will tell.

