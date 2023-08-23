Revamped Hakka Folk Song Musical ‘Lin Fengmian’ Captivates New Audiences with a Modern Twist

“The new version of the Hakka folk song musical “Lin Fengmian” has taken the stage by storm, captivating audiences with its innovative approach to Hakka mountain opera. The three-night performance in Meicheng from August 10th to 12th drew a full house each night, with an attendance rate of 100%. After a three-year hiatus, the revitalized production of “Lin Fengmian” has broken traditional barriers and incorporated surreal techniques to delve deep into the spiritual world of Lin Fengmian, the renowned artist.

The new version of “Lin Fengmian” breaks away from the conventional structure of folk operas by infusing elements of western musicals and utilizing Hakka folk songs as its foundation. The play has opened new doors for Hakka mountain opera, igniting a sense of curiosity and exploration for the genre’s future. Lin Wenxiang, the chief artistic director of the production, expressed his intention to use this play as a stepping stone to diversify the development of mountain opera, creating a new artistic style and paving the way for the advancement of local opera culture.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the revival of “Lin Fengmian” is its appeal to younger audiences. The show’s popularity led to a surge in ticket sales, with nearly 3,000 Huimin tickets selling out quickly. Even after the three-day performance concluded, numerous inquiries poured in, with viewers expressing their eagerness for additional shows. The high level of enthusiasm from the audience left Lin Wenxiang exhilarated, as he shared his excitement on social media, stating, “Three sold-out performances in a row! It’s been decades since I couldn’t get a ticket. This is what a mountain opera should be.”

The newfound popularity of “Lin Fengmian” demonstrates its resonance among young people. On the opening day, director Li Jiansheng was amazed to see not only the long-time fans of Hakka mountain opera but also many young faces entering the theater, either with their families, partners, or friends. It signifies a turning point in the rejuvenation of Hakka mountain opera audiences. One “post-00” college student, Chen Jiajia, exclaimed that she became a fan after watching the modernized Hakka mountain opera, praising its ability to break away from traditional forms and captivating her with its fresh approach. She found it thrilling to recommend the performance to her friends, realizing the impact it had on her.

The opera industry has long struggled to attract younger audiences, as traditional forms were often considered outdated and inaccessible. However, “Lin Fengmian” managed to overcome these barriers by deviating from dialects, using Mandarin in the lines and theme song, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the plot. Breaking free from these traditional constraints proves essential in attracting young people and securing the future development of opera as a whole.

“Lin Fengmian” showcases a collision of Hakka mountain opera and western musicals, creating sparks that have ignited the interest of audiences. The play’s success can be attributed to the creative team’s innovations in literary creation, music production, stage lighting, and costume modeling. By embracing aesthetics and depicting the life of an artist, the play has become more appealing to younger audiences. It intertwines Hakka folk songs with elements of western musicals, aligning with Lin Fengmian’s journey of exploring the integration of Chinese and Western art.

The revival of “Lin Fengmian” highlights the importance of innovation and exploration for mountain opera. By breaking away from the usual structural thinking and incorporating surreal techniques, the play enriches the characters’ emotional experiences and expands the plot’s interpretive space. The infusion of modern dance elevates the performance, serving as a means to convey emotions, character development, and atmospheric rendering. With its thought-provoking artistic conception, “Lin Fengmian” has breathed new life into Hakka mountain opera and rejuvenated the genre for younger audiences.

The success of “Lin Fengmian” goes beyond winning awards; it lies in the support of its audience, particularly the younger generation. Opera’s existence and future development hinge on the approval and engagement of its viewers. The play’s ability to attract and captivate young audiences is a testament to its vitality and serves as a promising sign for the future of opera. With a fresh approach and a dedication to innovation, opera has the potential to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, captivating audiences of all ages.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

