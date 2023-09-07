Revamping “Happy Affair in a Sedan Chair”: Struggling to Capture the Magic of the Classic

The TV series “Happy Affair in a Sedan Chair” is receiving criticism for its poor reputation and lackluster remake of the classic TV show “Marrying the Right Man in the Wrong Sedan Chair”. The new version, featuring Li Yuhu and Du Bingyan, has been compared to the old version, with many viewers complaining that it is “ruining the classics”.

The original series, which aired in 2001, starred Huang Yi, Nie Yuan, Xiao Li Lin, and Sha Yi, and left a lasting impression on viewers. The story revolves around two heroines who accidentally get into the wrong sedan chair on their wedding day, leading to a series of events. The main appeal of the show lies in the stark contrast between the two protagonists’ personalities and their first encounter at the Fairy Temple.

However, the remake fails to capture the essence of the original series. The acting skills of the new cast are lacking compared to their predecessors. The first meeting scene lacks the charm and subtle nuances present in the old version. Throughout the series, the new cast fails to convey the same depth and ancient charm that made the original so memorable.

Viewers have also noticed careless details and inconsistencies in the new series. From design inconsistencies to character development, the remake falls short in various aspects. The so-called “sprinkling sugar” plots, meant to add sweetness to the series, fail to resonate with the current audience. The overall design and execution of the new version seem lacking and out of touch with viewers’ expectations.

Furthermore, the creation of “fried cold rice” (remakes) has become the hardest hit area in terms of bad reputation. The comparisons to the original highlight the flaws and shortcomings of the remake. The 2001 version was praised for its rich and exciting content, showcasing elements such as political strategy, house struggles, and women’s independent struggle. In contrast, the remake seems superficial and lacks the depth and modernity of the original.

In conclusion, the TV series “Happy Affair in a Sedan Chair” has received poor reviews and criticism for its lackluster remake of the classic series “Marrying the Right Man in the Wrong Sedan Chair”. The new version fails to capture the essence and charm of the original, leaving viewers disappointed and longing for the old series. The careless details, subpar acting, and lack of depth in the new series contribute to its poor reputation.

