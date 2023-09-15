Revealing the Behind-the-Scenes of “Reunited” and “Koi, Koi” in the Finalized 2023 #MaritimeGuangdong Program

“Reunited” and “Koi, Koi” Behind-the-Scenes Videos Released in the 2023 #MaritimeGuangdong Program

The highly-anticipated behind-the-scenes videos of two short films from the 2023 #MaritimeGuangdong Program have been released, offering viewers a glimpse into the creative process behind these thought-provoking works of art. The films, titled “Reunited” and “Koi, Koi,” showcase the talent and passion of young directors from the Chaoshan region.

“Reunited” is a heartwarming short film directed by Paco Wen, who beautifully captures the essence of homesickness in his work. The film follows the story of a father’s promise with his late wife in a dream. Through the broken red radio and the echoes of the mother’s voice, the four siblings, who have grown apart over the years, embark on a journey to fulfill their father’s wish. What lies beneath the slightly absurd plot is a profound exploration of family love. Can the red radio, symbolizing love, be restored? Will the dreamy bubbles spat out by the symbolic koi carp heal the strained relationships between the siblings? Audiences are invited to find their own answers in “Reunited.”

The completion of these two short films marks the finalized collection for the 2023 #MaritimeGuangdong Program. Audiences can now delve deeper into the stories and creative process behind these cinematic masterpieces through the recently released behind-the-scenes videos. The videos offer an in-depth look at the directors’ visions, artistic choices, and the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew that brought these films to life.

The 2023 #MaritimeGuangdong Program continues to showcase the flourishing talent and artistic excellence emerging from the Bay Area Film New Wave. As the behind-the-scenes videos of “Reunited” and “Koi, Koi” captivate audiences, anticipation is growing for the official premieres of these short films. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness the power of storytelling and the exploration of profound themes in these unique cinematic experiences.

Stay tuned for further updates on the release dates and screenings of “Reunited” and “Koi, Koi,” and prepare to be captivated by the creativity and talent of Guangdong’s emerging film industry.

