Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter – SAVED!

November 1, 2023

„To live ye must be born again“: UNKNOWN LANGUAGE is after the personal trauma that will be epoch-making in 2021 Sinner Get Ready culminated, history, now dedicated Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter on SAVED! their inner Christian demons.

„Farewell to everyone that I know/ Judgment is coming I’m ready to go/ I won’t stick around to see where you all stand“ begins a record between a reflection on roots, a turning point and a new beginning, as a look back and a look forward – actually also inwards. Because where the Christian religion has always been a formative motif for Kristin Michelle Hayter, it is also ultimately for UNKNOWN LANGUAGE through about EPISTOLARY GRIEVING FOR JIMMY SWAGGART came more into focus again and now practically fills the entire perspective for the self-proclaimed reverend, the 37 year old is catching up, as she proclaimed SAVED! Musically, however, it is above all a circle, so to speak, in that it continues its previous musical development in an absolutely coherent manner through consistent reduction and clearing up of the spectrum.

Hayter’s impressive, theatrical and so hauntingly evocative voice and a piano are sufficient for most of the songs, and here and there rusty approaches, grinding and creaking percussion fragments or field recordings haunt the dark, folkloric horror atmosphere, which Seth Manchester congenially creates through a broken, aesthetics that are so absolutely essential to the essence of the record (“a sound that is without era or place, high-fidelity recordings of each song were committed to a 4-track recorder, and then further degraded in a series of small half-broken cassette players “) is further amplified, no, co-defined!, in that everything here sounds ravaged by the ravages of time – as if these songs had been exhumed from a musty grave into a disturbing sunshine, with clenched fists raised to the sky between sacred anger and almost archaic-prosaic or at least to lament and desperately praise with altruistic stoicism: SAVED! seeks his own apocalypse with assimilated foreign gospel material and accessible salvation in the ambivalence of compositional beauty and a sound design that, in a fascinatingly consecrated way, does not want to be ugly, but not really pleasant to listen to, a seductive invitation to mortification in the preaching service .

I’m Getting Out While I Can simulates a piano piece that teeters on the edge of the otherworldly in terms of volume and sound quality, invitingly and strenuously attacked by disruptive elements until the simulated recording tips over and Hayter finds himself in a dramatic mood All of My Friends Are Going to Hell up close War Pigs baptized in the anxious, repetitive keystrokes in order to seek more heavenly company.

The 52 second, fragmentary chorale sketch There Is Power in the Blood underlines how elementary the space beyond the sounds is for SAVED! is while Idumea With solemn sadness, images are created in the mind’s eye, as if a community indestructibly isolated from reality were rejoicing, where naturalistic doom had already spread all around. A difficult penitential walk and the outstanding one I Will Be With You Always nevertheless creates an almost desperate lightness and innocence over the melancholic abyss of a drone that is only hinted at, meanwhile May This Comfort and Protect You behind the rusty, clattering sharp edges of the keys there is a calm, conciliatory and peaceful consolation.

Connected by the lively interludes Precious Lord Take My Hand (in which, for once, a guitar dissolves the solemn dynamics and density as an exuberant folk party with handclaps) and the similarly inclined Nothing But the Blood of Jesus (a communal exercise on the strings loosely driven into the noise) Hayter’s interpretations of traditionals dominate the material in the second half of the record – about as original and authentically incorporated as it is Lankum recently practiced so skillfully again.

Especially the one that has been out for too long The Poor Wayfaring Stranger aWith occasionally clattering cymbals, he absorbs numbers that have been covered countless times so seamlessly into the essence of the record, with a fascinating aura and captivating charisma I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole the iconic weight of Blind Willie Nelson shifted beyond catatonia. How Can I Keep From Singing prays even more composedly, acting entirely within himself, accepting his fate, while the wailing and pleading growing in the background comes to the fore in an increasingly obsessive and psychotic manner, whimpering and gagging the focus of attention as the wholesomeness fades away.

There is no cynicism or ironic break Reverend Hayter So completely devoted to the religious concept, is absorbed in it – and in the process probably also polarizes their loyal base. But perhaps that is the real strength of the total work of art SAVED!, that the musician perhaps leaves the secular listener in the role of observer from an emotional point of view, but can still capture his attention at every second.

