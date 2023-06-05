Review: LEWITT PURE TUBE – “Pure” tube microphone- midifan: We focus on computer music





What I want to introduce today is a microphone with an optimized design for vocals, which has the warm tone of a tube and the low noise and durability of a transistor——LEWITT PURE TUBE.



foreword

Large-diaphragm microphones using tube amplifiers have always been one of the first choices for sound engineers to record vocals. In principle, electronic tubes consume a lot of energy, require a dedicated independent power supply, have relatively short lifespan, high noise and higher distortion. In terms of absolute performance parameters, they cannot be compared with modern high-performance transistor components. However, the requirements for microphones for recording are not like acoustic measurements. What is pursued is more subjective sound performance, and the objective performance indicators can only meet the requirements.

To buy a vocal tube microphone today in 2023, there are three choices: go to the flea market to find an old product, buy a classic replica, or choose a new design tube microphone. Old products face the problem of component aging, even if they are maintained and repaired again, they are still a “ship of Theseus”. The replica microphone produced by the sub-factory is “drawing a scoop according to the gourd”. It is hard to say whether it is the original sound. So is a microphone that combines modern technology and a tube amplifier a good choice?

overview

Friends who pay attention to audio equipment should be familiar with the LEWITT brand. The audio brand established in Vienna in 2009 has released dozens of products, covering different scenarios and different price ranges, and growing very fast.

The studio version of PURE TUBE is priced at ￥13800, and it provides an external carrying case, shock mount and pop filter. In the past, delicate tube microphones were basically used in recording studios and concert halls, but LEWITT not only provides suitcases for convenient use outside, but also a ten-year warranty, which is enough to show confidence in product quality.

in-depth

PURE TUBE is as pure as its name, except for the power button, there is no operable switch, just connect the XLR output on the power supply box to the input of your amp, and you can start recording. PURE TUBE optimizes the design of the microphone for vocals. It uses an exclusively designed 1-inch gold-plated capsule with a fixed cardioid pattern. I believe that when recording vocals, 99% of the time you use cardioid pattern. However, it does not save the rear diaphragm like many similar single-cardioid large-diaphragm microphone products, but uses a perforated (phase hole) cover plate to save costs.

Leavitt PURE TUBE’s dual-diaphragm structure

Phase hole for other single-diaphragm backplates

Although the cardioid pattern only uses one side of the dual-diaphragm, due to the structural characteristics of the pressure gradient sensor, whether the diaphragm or the phase hole is used on the back has an impact on the low-frequency directivity.Generally speaking, the low-frequency directivity of the dual-diaphragm is closer to the elliptical shape, and it will have a more “smooth” low-frequency performance.The phase hole design will be more like a standard heart shape. Classic large-diaphragm vocal microphones are almost all dual-diaphragm structures.

Thanks to the electronic tube developed by LEWITT and the circuit combined with modern technology, the noise floor of PURE TUBE has reached an astonishing 7dBA, the same as the famous all-transistor circuit microphone Neumann TLM103. However, the sensitivity is higher, reaching 28.2mV/Pa. You should know that this is achieved with a smaller diaphragm area (Neumann uses a 1.5-inch 34mm diaphragm). Generally speaking, the diaphragm area is directly proportional to the sensitivity, because a larger area can receive more energy. The signal-to-noise ratio is 87dB, the dynamic range is 125dB, and the maximum acceptable sound pressure has reached 132dB SPL. It is no problem to record the Overhead or Room of the drum set.

Lower noise floor, higher signal-to-noise ratio can provide more room for operation before and after, and use more compression in the later stage without worrying about the noise floorthe gain of the preamp can also be set more conservatively.

LEWITT calls the circuit design of PURE TUBE “revolutionary”,The signal chain adopts a non-coupling capacitor design to achieve a wider frequency response range and reduce the impact of component aging on the sound.The core signal amplifying tube adopts 12AU7, which is a medium-gain dual triode. The main function of the electron tube used in the microphone circuit is impedance conversion, which requires low noise and low heat generation, and does not require high gain. Another advantage of using 12AU7 is that it is still in production, and the output is large. Due to the characteristics of electronic tube production, the performance parameters of each electronic tube vary greatly, and high-quality electronic tubes are carefully selected after testing.So unlike microphones using NOS (New old stock) tubes, PURE TUBE can guarantee high quality and product uniformity for a long time.



As a vocal-optimized microphone, the low-cut function is very necessary. Although PURE TUBE does not have a switch, it actually has a built-in high-pass filter. Different from high-pass filters using capacitors or inductors in traditional designs, LEWITT engineers use the combination design of audio transformers and amplifier circuits independently developed in the circuit to achieve smooth low-frequency roll-off.

The frequency response test curve published by general microphones is based on the IEC 60268 standard, and the test distance is 1 meter. Most of the products on the market can achieve flat low-frequency response under test conditions. But in actual use, most vocal recordings are used at a close distance (25cm, see the close-talking microphone in the IEC60268 document for details). Through the high-pass filter design mentioned above, PURE TUBE achieves a flat frequency response after being superimposed with the proximity effect at a short distance of 25cm.

test

Without further ado, let’s listen to the sonic performance of dry voice recordings at close range.

Mic preamp: API 512C

Sound Card: Apogee Symphony IO MKii

Listen to the audio:

The recorded vocals of PURE TUBE have the warm low frequency of the electronic tube, and the high frequency is smooth, especially in the sibilant audio segment. ). Next, let’s listen to the recording effect of acoustic guitar.

Guitar: Taylor 914ce, the distance between the 15th fret is 30-40cm, the equipment is the same as above, no treatment.

Listen to the audio:

Summarize



The PURE TUBE is a pure, easy-to-use and rugged tube mic, you don’t have to think about it too much, just connect to the mic pre, set the gain, and start creating. It is not a multifunctional Swiss Army Knife like the flagship product LCT 1040, but more like a sharp dagger, easy to use and start working when you pick it up.