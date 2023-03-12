Home Entertainment Review of “Not daily”: another way to swim
The intimate diary as a literary genre has several examples: there are the diaries of Kafka, the diary of Anne Frank, the pandemic diaries of Jorge Carrión, the diaries of Alejandra Pizarnik, the diary of Félix Bruzzone, the diaries of Alberto Giordano, those of John Cheever.

It is such a popular genre that in the 21st century there is already an ocean of intimate diaries: social networks have exploited it to the fullest, transforming the experiences of the self, the spectacle and privacy.

Then, in another territory, there is the act of swimming. In the film Bleu, a woman goes through an unexpected duel with a lonely stroke in a swimming pool. In his story “The Swimmer,” John Cheever imagines a man who between drinks intends to swim across his entire neighborhood in the neighbors’ pools. And there is also the most swimming poet in Argentine literature: Viel Temperley, with his mysticism and lyrical ecstasy in full swing. crawl.

Contemporary intimate diary and water for swimming, not daily, by Gabriela Milone, navigates these two surfaces. Only at first glance could it be said that these are the notes of a 40-year-old person facing the fear of swimming, while this brings her even closer to the poetry of Viel Temperley. The detail is that each one of the diary entries begins with “If I kept a diary”, putting the genre in the abyss with that simple gesture.

Here we have, for example, the observation of a Friday the 28th: ​​”If I kept a diary I would write down that although I don’t know what I think when I swim, I do know that I think a lot when I swim and that this singular luck of forgetfulness means that there is nothing more similar for me.” swimming than dreaming”.

Milone’s book, small and strange (as the books of the Prebanda publishing house tend to be), is then much more than water and intimacy: it is experimentation with a style of writing and swimming where each word is followed by a stroke that immerses in reading, rereading, rhythm, memory, reflection, fears, drills and learning.

The unusual format of the “non-daily” thus points towards a necessary container: a place to be concerned less with the truth of life experience and the spectacle of intimacy than with the truth of language experience, and the depth and the resonance of the acts of reading.

  • not daily. . . . From Gabriela Milone. Preband Editions. 52 pages. $1,200

