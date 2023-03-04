Since getting to know the SKINTIFIC brand, I have become even more interested in trying their products. Coincidentally, SKINTIFIC has just launched its newest product, SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil. This facial oil is specially formulated for intensive and deep skin barrier repair, especially for dry, textured and reddish skin problems. In my opinion, this face oil is very suitable to be used as a booster along with SKINTIFIC 5X Ceramide Barrier Repair Moisture Gel. Of course I am very enthusiastic to try SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil.

SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil contains 9 of the best grains and Ceramide Complex promotes optimal results for skin barrier recovery. This face oil can be used directly to lock in skin moisture and improve skin barrier, or mixed with other skincare as a booster to encourage optimal results. The content of this face oil very safe, free from Alcohol, Paraben, Mineral Oil, Vegan and also Cruelty Free. Can be used daily, in the morning and at night.

Packaging SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

The first time I received the SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil product, it was in a box that was sealed in plastic and had a separate bottle and dropper inside. So far the packaging looks very safe.

Tekstur SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

This face oil is a very light oil to hydrate, soften and soothe the skin. I didn’t think that I would like the texture of this face oil because even though it’s oil, it absorbs well into the skin and feels comfortable too.

Turns out I like the smell too. There is a scent that feels natural and relaxing like the natural fragrance of flower extract. Maybe this fragrance comes from its main ingredients like Rose Hip and Camellia.

Ingredients

Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Helianthus Annuus Oil (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Triethylhexanoin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Squalane, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Ceramide EOP, Ceramide NS, Ceramide NG, Ceramide AS, Ceramide AP, Ceramide NP, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Friut Oil, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Dipropylene Glycol, Sucrose Distearate, Cholesterol.

Hero Ingredients:

Jojoba, Squalane, Shea Butter

Balancing sebum production, maintaining skin barrier, and locking moisture

Macadamia, Rose Hip, Sunflower Seed

Contains Ceramides Complex and is rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9 to help boost skin’s natural moisture against dehydration and irritation

Marula, Camellia, White Chia Seed

A good antioxidant to reduce redness and soothe irritated skin

How to use SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

The sequence of using face oil should be after using a moisturizer so it can help lock in skin moisture. The correct way to use face oil is to put it in your palms first and then rub your hands together until they are warm, then apply them to your face while massaging. For use in the morning should end with the use of sunscreen.

SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil can also be combined and mixed with all types of skincare from hair care to body lotions to maintain the skin barrier.

Review Penggunaan SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

After routinely using SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil, I feel that there are improvements in my skin, namely:

It can lock moisture so that the skin is more glowing.

Soothes the skin and soothes redness.

The oil on the face becomes more balanced.

The brunt that had appeared was gone.

So far no pimples.

So far SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil feels very comfortable on my face and I will continue to use it until the product runs out. The finish also doesn’t make the face look greasy and instead looks natural glowing so it’s safe for me to use everyday.

Harga SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil

So far I haven’t found any drawbacks to SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil, it’s just that the price is a bit pricey. The price of SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil 10ml BPOM – 10ml, namely Rp 139.000.

Buy on Tokopedia: SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil 10ml BPOM – 10ml

Even though it’s small in size, in my opinion, SKINTIFIC Barrier Booster Facial Oil is not too wasteful to use because just using a little of the product is enough to spread it all over the face. I believe this product is enough for 1 month.